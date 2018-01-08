Plane damaged after unexplained collision with aerobridge (PHOTOS)

A series of photos have captured the aftermath of a bizarre incident which damaged an aircraft door because the plane’s brakes weren’t on.

The incident involved a Boeing 787 owned by low-cost Singaporean airline Scoot and occurred at Changi airport in Singapore Sunday.

Aviation website, Flight Global, report the plane was resting on the tarmac but it began to roll after the wheel chocks were removed because the aircraft’s brakes weren’t on.

Wheel chocks are rubber wedges which hold the wheels in place to stop it from moving.

The aerobridge was still connected at the time, and the door was wrenched as the plane began to roll away.

Jetline Marvel, an aviation Facebook page, shared photos of the damaged door of the plane.

A Scoot spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia Monday the plane “sustained some damage and is currently undergoing recovery”.

Fortunately no passengers were involved in the incident and no one was injured.

RT.com has contacted Scoot for additional comment.