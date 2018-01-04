Progressive House Democrat promotes Antifa book in selfie

It would “strike fear in the heart” of the president is how US Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota promoted a new Antifa handbook, along with a selfie.

Ellison, deputy chair of the political arm the Democratic National Committee, tweeted out a selfie Wednesday with a copy of the book, ‘Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook’ during a visit to Moon Palace Books in Minneapolis.

At @MoonPalaceBooks and I just found the book that strike fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrumppic.twitter.com/r81nYoeqpL — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 3, 2018

The book was written by Dartmouth professor and former Occupy Wall Street organizer, Mark Bray. He claims that "militant anti-fascism is a reasonable, historically informed response to the fascist threat that persisted after 1945 and that has become especially menacing in recent years." He says further that antifa members should be ready to confront fascists physically when necessary, according to the Guardian.

Ellison, who holds the distinction of being the first Muslim elected to the US Congress, shocked ,angered and drew some praise from some on Twitter.

Former Republican congressman and current radio host Joe Walsh, blasted his apparent publicity stunt.

DNC co-chair and sitting congressman, Keith Ellison, known for his far-left ideology and anti-Israel views, promotes a book about #Antifa a far-left radical group that has a well-documented history of violence against political opponents. https://t.co/Z56N4kxOu8 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 3, 2018

President of the Security Studies Group Jim Hanson also sent out a response to Ellison’s selfie.

.@keithellison is one of my favorite Democrats



He is so bad on so many levels

He hangs out with, supports & even takes $$$ from #Islamists



Now he is repping the #Antifa domestic terror punks



Keep on truckin' you foolhttps://t.co/DTOU8AOfva — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 4, 2018

And another user went as far as to ask if the DNC official supports fascism.

So you support fascism? Because antifa is nothing more than fascism disguised as anti-fascism. Why don't you just say you hate the Constitution and individual civil liberties such as "dissenting" free speech? You might as well be dressed in an SS uniform. — Bobby Guajardo (@guajardo_bobby) January 3, 2018

However, there were also supporters of Ellison.

that all Keith Ellison has to do is hold up a book with the word ANTIFA on it and it triggers millions of whiny MAGA babies into a rage means he should definitely do it more — /b/&nn0n (@subverzo) January 3, 2018

Tonight, Keith Ellison will hold a diabolical meeting to discuss the many ways that Antifa Super Soldiers can stuff Ben Shapiro in a locker — Patrick Fenelon 🌹 (@Patrick_Fenelon) January 3, 2018

Bray appeared on RT America’s “On Contact” in October to defend the Antifa movement against criticism from those on the political left.

“The argument that militant anti-fascists put forward is that if you look at the historical fascism of the '20s and '30s, small groups often grow large. Parliamentary and civil debate can't be consistently be counted upon to stop their advance,” Bray said.

“And so, the idea is to organize against small and medium-sized fascist groups as if they could be the germs or seeds of future fascist movements or regimes, and essentially not allowing them to articulate their politics in a collective way, or to become mainstream in society.”