Fire crews battle 3-alarm apartment blaze in Brooklyn, injuries reported

Flames shot through windows of a brownstone apartment building in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, as firefighters engaged the three-alarm blaze.

Flames have reportedly shot out of the windows of a three-story brownstone complex in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood, according to WNBC.

Fire crews are fighting the inferno as Tuesday night brings freezing temperatures, with Brooklyn chilling at 20 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Weather Company. Winds hitting 11 miles per hour make the conditions even colder.

Earlier Tuesday, another fire erupted in the Bronx, injuring over 20 people.

Last week in the Bronx, a fire killed 12 people, making it one of New York's deadliest in many years.

