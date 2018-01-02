1 US soldier killed, 4 wounded in Afghanistan

One member of the US military has been killed and four were injured during a “combat engagement” in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on New Year’s Day, the military said.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own,”said General John Nicholson, commander of US forces in Afghanistan. “At this very difficult time our heartfelt sympathies go out to the families and friends of our fallen and wounded brothers.”

Two of the injured soldiers have already returned to duty, while two others are still being treated at a nearby hospital. They remain in stable condition, US forces in Afghanistan said.

The incident took place in Achin, the district considered a stronghold of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) in Afghanistan. General Nicholson ordered the use of a Mother of All Bombs (MOAB) last April against IS positions in Achin.