Truck hits pedestrians & a car in San Francisco, multiple injuries

A truck has plowed into pedestrians and a car in San Francisco, causing a number of injuries. Several medical crews have been dispatched to the scene.

At least seven people were injured in the incident, which took place at about 3.30 pm local time. Two pedestrians suffered serious injuries, according to the San Francisco fire department, while five people who were in the car have minor injuries.

The ages of the victims range from pre-teen to elderly. Locals are advised to avoid the area.

It is unclear if the crash was intentional.

RED ALERT GEARY/21ST Ave vehicle into pedestrians TOTAL OF 7 PTS 2 Serious 5 MINOR, ages unknown at this time 4 Medic Units on scene w/ Fire apparatus AVOID AREA 15:44 HRS pic.twitter.com/xgWBRG6BCt — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) January 1, 2018

#BREAKING Box truck vs. car vs. pedestrian, at least two injured, Geary closed at 21st Avenue pic.twitter.com/ejh4LpQbEu — SFBay.ca (@sfbay) January 1, 2018

