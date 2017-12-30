HomeUS News

At least 2 killed in Long Beach workplace shooting

There is a huge police presence in the Bixby Knolls neighborhood of Long Beach, California, where a shooting left at least two people dead at a law firm.

The Long Beach Police Department is referring to the area as a "very active crime scene," although the shooting incident ended before 3:00pm local time. The suspect and a victim are believed to be deceased, the police said.

The shooting occurred at the personal injury law firm Perona, Langer, Beck, Serbin, Mendoza and Harrison.

Multiple victims were reportedly transported to a hospital, but their conditions or the number of people remains unconfirmed. Some victims reportedly drove themselves to the hospital.

Police searched the law firm where the shooting occurred and also checked a satellite office elsewhere in Long Beach. A stretch of Long Beach Boulevard has been shut down, while both directions of Carson Street have been closed as well.

