At least 2 killed in Long Beach workplace shooting

There is a huge police presence in the Bixby Knolls neighborhood of Long Beach, California, where a shooting left at least two people dead at a law firm.

Earlier active shooting incident in LB is now a murder investigation. Suspect is also believed to be deceased at the scene. — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) December 30, 2017

The Long Beach Police Department is referring to the area as a "very active crime scene," although the shooting incident ended before 3:00pm local time. The suspect and a victim are believed to be deceased, the police said.

The shooting occurred at the personal injury law firm Perona, Langer, Beck, Serbin, Mendoza and Harrison.

Multiple victims were reportedly transported to a hospital, but their conditions or the number of people remains unconfirmed. Some victims reportedly drove themselves to the hospital.

Apparently there is mass shooting inside the building. Saw 3 people rushing outside screaming “shooting inside”. Police blocked the area. Shooter still inside. Nothing is clear yet. #LongBeach#California#shootingpic.twitter.com/WQ4X878GCn — Basileus Zeno (@BasileusZeno) December 29, 2017

Police searched the law firm where the shooting occurred and also checked a satellite office elsewhere in Long Beach. A stretch of Long Beach Boulevard has been shut down, while both directions of Carson Street have been closed as well.

Shooting in the building across the street from my workplace..... not sure how many were killed or injured yet pic.twitter.com/K9zR9Smbhd — SoulxFetcha 🤫 (@SFetcha) December 29, 2017