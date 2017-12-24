Pro-communist anticlerical protester hit by truck while opposing Christian event in Portland (VIDEO)

A counter-protest in Portland staged against an event called ‘March for Jesus’ did not end well for one participant, who was hit by a pickup truck while running across the road.

The march was organized by a group called Patriot Prayer, led by a supporter of US President Donald Trump. Three activists who said they were part of the Antifa movement showed up to denounce the marchers as white supremacist trying to impose a religious worldview on America. The activists advocated the virtues of communism through a megaphone.

The counter-protest, however, ended badly for one of the participants, who ran across the road and was hit by a pickup truck. The incident apparently resulted in a broken hip for the unlucky activist.