Not blowing smoke: Monica Lewinsky celebrates namesake marijuana strain
Lewinsky tweeted Thursday night, “guys!” and included emoji fingers and wide eyes pointing down to a picture of a vile of marijuana with a label bearing her name.
guys!— Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) December 22, 2017
👇🏻👀👇🏻👀👇🏻👀👇🏻👀👇🏻👀👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/DTuvIYn1bl
In turn, this prompted musician Questlove Gomez to jokingly reply: “I hardly knew ye?”
I hardly knew ye?— Questlove Gomez (@questlove) December 22, 2017
Vanity Fair technology writer Maya Kosoff also took interest in the fact that Lewinsky, an anti-bullying activist, can now be smoked. She seemed shocked at the picture, though.
Oh my GOD— maya kosoff (@mekosoff) December 22, 2017
In a response to Kosoff, Lewinsky tweeted back: “I said to someone this morning I think I need to have party just for the party favors!”
i said to someone this morning i think i need to have party just for the party favors! 🎉😂— Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) December 22, 2017
Actress Bebe Neuwirth responded to the big news and expressed interest in trying the new strain of weed: “Bucket list item #143 - ✔️”
Bucket list item #143 - ✔️— Bebe Neuwirth (@BebeNeuwirth) December 22, 2017
And Louis Peitzman, Senior Editor at Buzzfeed News, also seemed keen on smoking the Lewinsky-inspired pot.
Oh my god, the DREAM.— Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) December 22, 2017
Along with the star-studded reaction, another user on Twitter revealed a mistaken assumption: “I thought you were in the cigar game.”
I thought you were in the cigar game.— Tim Mueller 🇺🇸 (@tim_mueller219) December 22, 2017
The picture Lewinsky sent out for all to see, was posted by SteinFarm, a Seattle-based product and lifestyle photographer, while the weed itself was created by the Seattle, Washington-based cannabis producer, Sugarleaf Farms.
Although the Lewinsky weed does not appear to be sold on the Sugarleaf farms website, it is currently selling for $104 per 14 grams on lemonhaze.com.
The strain of weed appears to have already been around for at least a year, according to a Facebook post from Sugarleaf Farms.