Trump declares North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism

President Donald Trump has declared North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism. The designation will impose further penalties on the country.

“Today the United States is designating North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism,” Trump declared from the White House on Monday. “It should have happened a long time ago.”

The designation gives the United States government additional powers over defense exports, arms control, financial restrictions, and restrictions of US foreign assistance. It also opens doors to additional sanctions.

There are three countries currently designated state sponsors of terrorism: Iran, Sudan, and Syria.