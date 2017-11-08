Shots fired reported in Texas town ahead of VP Pence's speech

Police are responding to reports of shots fired in Floresville, Texas, where Vice President Mike Pence is set to speak in a few hours.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office confirmed shortly before 5:00pm local time (6:00pm Eastern) that the area had been cleared and that nothing was found.

A large police presence, including a helicopter, were taking action to secure an area near Frank M. Tejeda Texas State Veterans Home and a nearby cemetery.

Vice President Pence is visiting with victims and family members affected by the Sutherland Springs church shooting, which occurred on Sunday. He is scheduled to speak at Floresville High School Wednesday night during a prayer vigil.

Floresville is about 13 miles south of Sutherland Springs.

Pence arrived in San Antonio, about 30 miles north of Floresville, Wednesday afternoon. He was scheduled to visit Sutherland Springs before heading to Floresville High School.