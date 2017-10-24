Now and then: The world according to Donald Trump

It’s almost a year since Donald Trump shocked the world by defeating Democratic rival Hillary Clinton to become President of the USA. His term as Commander in Chief has become synonymous with constant upheaval in the White House and his avalanche of tweets, of course.

Twitter is apparently the president's preferred means of communication. He is using the platform as a modern day pulpit from which he praises friends and pours scorn on foes.

Trump is a prolific tweeter, authoring over 36,000 tweets so far. However, he hasn’t always stuck to his script and has been known to change his mind on a host of issues since he moved from Trump Tower to the White House.

Here’s just a few examples of Trump's Twitter hypocrisy.

1) In 2014, when ‘The Donald’ was just your run-of-the-mill billionaire property tycoon and reality TV star, he tweeted this:

It's almost like the United States has no President - we are a rudderless ship heading for a major disaster. Good luck everyone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2014

The global warming we should be worried about is the global warming caused by NUCLEAR WEAPONS in the hands of crazy or incompetent leaders! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2014

Тwo and a half years later, it’s Trump’s critics saying that America is a rudderless ship, headed for disaster, its nuclear weapons firmly in the hands of a crazy and incompetent leader.

2) Though some 3 million more Americans voted for Clinton, Trump campaigned and won by targeting the majority in the Electoral College, a system he wasn’t always fond of:

The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

Four years later, rather than being a “disaster for democracy,” it’s actually “genius.”

The Electoral College is actually genius in that it brings all states, including the smaller ones, into play. Campaigning is much different! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2016

3) Trump was not a fan of the US attacking Syria. He lambasted former president Barack Obama for even thinking about it, imploring him not to do so in a series of tweets from 2013.

President Obama, do not attack Syria. There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your "powder" for another (and more important) day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2013

AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA - IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

This, like so many of Trump’s positions, turned out to be entirely malleable. After he ordered air strikes on Syria in 2017, he took to his favorite medium to thank the troops for a job well done.

Congratulations to our great military men and women for representing the United States, and the world, so well in the Syria attack. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2017

4) Everyone likes a good holiday once in awhile, and being Commander in Chief of the biggest military force the world has ever known comes with a few stressful moments. So what better way to relieve all that stress than playing a few rounds of golf?

One would think that an avid golf enthusiast and golf club owner like Trump would be happy that he and predecessor Obama had at least one thing in common. Think again!

Prior to being elected, Trump consistently criticized Obama for spending his time golfing rather than governing. Here are just two examples:

We pay for Obama's travel so he can fundraise millions so Democrats can run on lies. Then we pay for his golf. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

While our wonderful president was out playing golf all day, the TSA is falling apart, just like our government! Airports a total disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2016

Of the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency, 19 were spent on golf courses. Since he was sworn in on January 20, he also spent 10 of the first 14 weekends at one of his golf clubs. A reported 28 percent of his presidency has been spent at Mar-a-Lago alone.

That’s more rounds than Presidents Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton played in all their first 100 days... combined. In fact, neither avid-golfer Obama nor Bush hit the links at all in their first weeks as POTUS.

5) “Sexual pervert Anthony Weiner has zero business holding public office.”

Sexual pervert Anthony Weiner has zero business holding public office. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2013

Congressman Weiner’s downfall ended up benefiting Trump, as federal authorities found emails to Hillary Clinton’s aide, and Weiner’s wife, Huma Abedin, while searching his laptop and announced the find just a week before the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, Trump has been accused of, shall we say, indelicate comments towards women.

Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012

What is to be done? According to the president, nothing, because: “Sadly, there is no cure.”

As I told everyone once before, Wiener is a sick puppy who will never change-100% of perverts go back to their ways. Sadly, there is no cure — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2013

6) In 2012, Trump claimed that an “extremely credible source” told him that Obama’s birth certificate was a fake, fueling the conspiracy theory that the former president wasn’t born in the US but in Kenya, casting doubt on the legitimacy of his presidency.

An 'extremely credible source' has called my office and told me that @BarackObama's birth certificate is a fraud. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2012

Fast forward to 2016, when Trump is busy blasting news outlets which he claims spread fake news through the use of unnamed and unverified sources:

Remember, don't believe "sources said" by the VERY dishonest media. If they don't name the sources, the sources don't exist. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016

Anytime you see a story about me or my campaign saying "sources said," DO NOT believe it. There are no sources, they are just made up lies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016

If consistency is the hobgoblin of small minds, it seems the 45th American president has nothing to fear in that department. Or, as he would put it, he has “the best words.”