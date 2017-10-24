Serial killer manhunt launched as kids escorted to school by armed police

Police in Tampa, Florida, are hunting a serial killer after three people were murdered over a 10-day stretch. The killings took place in the Seminole Heights area and the community is living in fear, with children being escorted to school by armed police.

There appears to be no connection between the victims, however, they were all killed within a half mile of each other. The first killing took place on October 9 when 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell was gunned down at 9pm while waiting at a bus stop near his home.

"If you have video we need you to contact detectives, we need you to stay alert." ~Interim Chief Dugan on Seminole Heights murders — TampaPD (@TampaPD) October 23, 2017

Just two days later the killer claimed their second victim, 32-year-old Monica Caridad Hoffa, whose body was found on a grassy plot of land 10 blocks from where Mitchell was shot. “Her life was taken from her with no motive,” Monica’s family said in her obituary.

The third victim, 20-year-old Anthony Taino Naiboa, was killed on October 19 – just 100 yards from where Benjamin had been shot 10 days earlier.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn has vowed to bring the killer to justice.

We can't replace the lives that were taken or replace the holes in some of these families but we can ensure that whoever did this pays — Bob Buckhorn (@BobBuckhorn) October 23, 2017

On Monday night approximately 400 people attended a community meeting at Edison Elementary School, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

“Everybody at this point is a suspect,” Interim Police Chief Brian Dugan told the crowd. "If you are out there walking alone . . . you are either a suspect or a potential victim.”

$25,000 REWARD: ATF, @TampaPD, Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay looking for person(s) who murdered 3 ppl in Seminole Heights https://t.co/EOovP81IG1pic.twitter.com/otcYS1BV6m — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) October 23, 2017

Investigators revealed that they have no suspects or motives and aren’t even sure how many people may be involved, the Times reports.

"We don't know who this person is,” Dugan said. “That's the reality. We know we have three people murdered in half a mile of each other in 10 days. They were all walking alone. Probably minding their own business. Lord knows whoever is doing this.”

Crime Stoppers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a combined reward of $25,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect or suspects.