'Chelsea bomber' Rahimi found guilty on all counts

Ahmad Khan Rahimi, the so-called "Chelsea bomber," was found guilty on all counts by a New York jury. The charges carry a possible sentence of life in prison.

Prosecutors said Rahimi, 29, was inspired by Al Qaeda and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) when he planted bombs in New York City and New Jersey on September 17 last year in a "cold and calculating attack."

The bomb that exploded in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan injured 30 people, but there were no fatalities. A pipe bomb was placed along the course of a US Marine Corps charity race in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, but detonated prematurely and did not cause injuries.

The remaining bombs were left near the Elizabeth, New Jersey, train station and were found the following day by a homeless man who alerted the authorities.

Charges against Rahimi included using a weapon of mass destruction, bombing a place of public use, destroying property with an explosive and using a destructive device to further a crime of violence, AP reported.

Three of the charges carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Rahimi, who was born in Afghanistan and lived in Elizabeth, New Jersey, did not testify.

Police arrested Rahimi on September 19, 2016 in Linden, New Jersey, after a bar owner reported someone sleeping in the doorway of his establishment. Previous reports that his car had been spotted near the US Military Academy at West Point proved to be incorrect.