Devastation of California’s raging wildfires laid bare in drone footage (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Drone footage and satellite photos reveal the destructive path of one of the worst firestorms in California’s history, as wildfires continue to rage across northern parts of the state.

Seventeen people have been confirmed dead with officials warning that this figure could rise.

More than 15,000 acres of land, including vineyards, in more than eight Northern California counties were engulfed by the flames of several combining fires, Tuesday. Meanwhile it’s estimated at least 1,500 structures have been destroyed.

Drone footage from above Santa Rosa, a city in Sonoma County, reveals an apocalypse-like neighborhood.

Scorched land and wrecks of buildings can be seen as the drone sweeps through the inferno-ravaged residential area.

The destruction on one side is contrasted with apparently intact houses across the road.

A series of satellite images from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reveal the active hot spots where the fires are rising in temperature.

Data from the VIIRS instrument aboard NOAA/NASA Suomi NPP created this image of the #fires burning in #California yesterday Oct. 9th. pic.twitter.com/LIxb57KHRs — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) October 10, 2017

Satellite imagery of the #wildfires in #California today captured by the VIIRS instrument DayNight Band. More info @ https://t.co/MPP390W64Kpic.twitter.com/7KAvRMh9uT — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) October 9, 2017

The wildfires are continuing to rage as firefighters struggle to tackle the out-of-control blazes.

More than 20,000 people were ordered to evacuate as of Tuesday night. California Highway Patrol said that it’s likely this will be “one of the worst disasters in California history."

"You gotta be patient. We are just trying to keep people alive." Captain Mike Palacio said.





