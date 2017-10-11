Devastation of California’s raging wildfires laid bare in drone footage (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
Seventeen people have been confirmed dead with officials warning that this figure could rise.
More than 15,000 acres of land, including vineyards, in more than eight Northern California counties were engulfed by the flames of several combining fires, Tuesday. Meanwhile it’s estimated at least 1,500 structures have been destroyed.
READ MORE: 17 dead as wildfires rage in Northern California
Drone footage from above Santa Rosa, a city in Sonoma County, reveals an apocalypse-like neighborhood.
Scorched land and wrecks of buildings can be seen as the drone sweeps through the inferno-ravaged residential area.
The destruction on one side is contrasted with apparently intact houses across the road.
A series of satellite images from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reveal the active hot spots where the fires are rising in temperature.
Data from the VIIRS instrument aboard NOAA/NASA Suomi NPP created this image of the #fires burning in #California yesterday Oct. 9th. pic.twitter.com/LIxb57KHRs— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) October 10, 2017
NOAA's #GOES16 shows #wildfires (in Geo & Natural Fire Color) raging in parts of #California yesterday. More loops: https://t.co/8l5NGSMGLxpic.twitter.com/WKXhLgorcf— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) October 10, 2017
Satellite imagery of the #wildfires in #California today captured by the VIIRS instrument DayNight Band. More info @ https://t.co/MPP390W64Kpic.twitter.com/7KAvRMh9uT— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) October 9, 2017
The wildfires are continuing to rage as firefighters struggle to tackle the out-of-control blazes.
Coffey Park in #SantaRosa early Monday morning of #TubbsFire@NorthBayNews@SantaRosaFire@CAL_FIREpic.twitter.com/X8ob8JPCSQ— Kent Porter (@kentphotos) October 11, 2017
More than 20,000 people were ordered to evacuate as of Tuesday night. California Highway Patrol said that it’s likely this will be “one of the worst disasters in California history."
"You gotta be patient. We are just trying to keep people alive." Captain Mike Palacio said.
This used to be a where I lived. The neighborhood is gone. Hundreds of houses burnt to the ground. Hundreds of families displaced. Nothing is left. Fires are still burning uncontrollably. I tried digging through the debris hoping something of mine was still there. Nothing. I thankfully have most my clothes, and whatever valuables I could throw into my car in the 20 minute period between waking up, and being forced to leave despite wanting to grab more of my things. It wasn't the fire that made me decide to stop packing. The smoke was too much, I couldn't handle it. Being out there was surreal, everything is burnt and destroyed. Thank you to everyone for the kind words. It helps, trust me. #santarosa #santarosafire #wildfire
Good morning. I woke up and started sobbing, partly because of the nightmare that was yesterday, but mostly because both of my parents were sleeping right beside me. It breaks my heart to see them hurting and in shock, but I’m so grateful they are alive and safe. Houses and material items are replaceable; people and loved ones are not. 🏡💖👨👩👧👦🙏🏼💪🏼 #curzonstrong #familyfirst #prayforsonomacounty #santarosastrong #wewillrebuild