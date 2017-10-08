Las Vegas attacker calculated where to shoot to kill as many as possible – police

A note found in the Mandalay Bay hotel suite from which Stephen Paddock shot dead dozens of people and injured hundreds, contained calculations on bullet trajectory to maximize the effect, police officers who first stormed the room revealed to CBS.

Read more

The hand-written note was seen on a nightstand near one of the windows in Paddock’s room, officer David Newton from the Las Vegas Police Department’s K-9 unit told a correspondent from CBS’ 60 Minutes.

“I could see on it he had written the distance, the elevation he was on, the drop of what his bullet was gonna be for the crowd,” the officer claimed, adding that the shooter “had that written down and figured out so he would know where to shoot to hit his targets from there.”

READ MORE: Police ‘very confident’ Las Vegas shooter acted alone, had no Islamic terror connection

The officer, who was among the first to see Paddock’s body and the weapons in the hotel room, described the scene as “very eerie” and “like out of a movie.”

On October 1, almost 60 people were killed and over 500 injured after Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire at a crowd of concert-goers around 400 yards (365 meters) away from his hotel suite on the 32nd floor. Authorities previously revealed that the shooter, who killed himself before the police arrived, did not have a criminal record. His brother described Paddock as “not an avid gun guy.”