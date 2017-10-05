New face for ‘The Big Picture’ as Holland Cooke takes over from Thom Hartmann

“The Big Picture,” RT America’s longest-running show, is about to have a new face: journalist and media consultant Holland Cooke is set to replace Thom Hartmann as the host of the political talk show.

Hartmann, who has hosted the show on RT America for seven years, announced his departure in early September. On his final episode last Friday, he “passed the baton” to Cooke.

“I’ve got big shoes to fill, and I appreciate you passing me the baton,” Cooke told Hartmann.

Cooke has worked in television and radio for nearly four decades, both on the air and in management positions. In 1991, Cooke founded FliteCom Systems, Inc., which became USA Today Sky Radio, the live-via-satellite news, sports and talk audio channels heard on Delta, Northwest and United Airlines. The technology they developed evolved into Sirius Satellite Radio.

For the last 22 years, Cooke has been a media consultant “working with people who do what you do,” he told Hartmann. Cooke’s work includes programming and marketing strategies for talk radio stations from Alaska to New Zealand, career counseling for radio talent and podcasters, and internet development for entrepreneurs, companies and radio personalities. Increasingly, he has focused on the intersection of radio and the internet, he said.

“I’ve always wanted to do what you do,” Cooke told Hartmann, “meaning a show like this, and to do it the way you do it, because what is haunting talk radio now is the sheer loudness and anger of it.”

Hartmann’s iteration of the show was “very thoughtful, and you’re a very curious guy,” Cooke said. “What I hope to do, inheriting the show, is be a good listener. You set the bar high.”

Cooke’s favorite segment of “The Big Picture” was “The Rumble,” in which Hartmann pits himself against guests with opposing views, he said.

Hartmann offered Cooke some advice: “Don’t be afraid to give ‘em hell.”

Moving to RT America was an interesting proposition for Cooke.

“I’ve always been intrigued by RT America, because of what it isn’t, and what it is. What it isn’t? It’s not the shouting match that talk radio and much of cable news has degenerated into,” he said in a statement. “What it is? More light than heat. More thoughtful, curious treatment of stories that only get headlines and quotes du jour on other channels. Stories get to ‘breathe’ here. And there’s more variety here, stories that matter but don’t show up elsewhere. And the opportunity to work alongside the talent here? Where do I sign!”

Cooke inherits a show that tackles the latest in all levels of political news through debates, commentary and more. It began on RT America in October 2010. In June of this year, “The Big Picture” won a Telly award for its episode “If China Pulls the Plug.” It was the second year in a row that the show had received the prestigious award; in 2016, it received two, one for social responsibility and one for political/commentary.

Before Hartmann signed off for the final time, he took the opportunity to thank his team, as well as RT America.

“Having complete editorial control over a TV show syndicated internationally into more than 700 million homes was a great and, frankly, a rare opportunity,” he told his viewers. “We worked on this program very hard not to do sports or soap opera when covering politics, but instead to focus on issues, and I believe we accomplished a lot in that regard. We’re grateful to RT for the opportunity and for fully honoring our contractual independence at all times.”

With Cooke as its host, “The Big Picture” will air Fridays at 7pm ET.