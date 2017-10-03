US expels 15 Cuban diplomats

Washington has given 15 Cuban diplomats seven days to leave the US, citing the draw-down of US diplomatic presence in Havana.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the expulsion of Cuban diplomats is intended to "ensure equity" between Washington and Havana, AP reported.

The move is "due to Cuba's failure to take appropriate steps to protect our diplomats," Tillerson said.

Last week, the State Department announced it would withdraw half the staff at the US embassy in Cuba, citing mysterious "health attacks" that have affected at least 22 Americans.

The secretary of state said the US is maintaining diplomatic relations with Cuba and will cooperate with the country while the investigation into the unexplained health attacks continues.