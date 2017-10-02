Rock legend Tom Petty has died aged 66

Rock and roll hall of famer Tom Petty has died after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California.

TMZ is reporting that the musician was rushed to hospital in critical condition Sunday night after he was found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest. CBS and Variety subsequently reported that he had died citing the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 66-year-old was best known as lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. However, he also had several hit singles as a solo artist and was a founding member of the late 1980s supergroup the Travelling Wilburys.

Rest In Peace to Tom Petty. Thank you for all you have done for music and the World. We will never forget you. 1950-2017. #RIPpic.twitter.com/NSdoxT0TSP — Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) October 2, 2017

Petty was on tour with the Heartbreakers and performed a show in Los Angeles last Monday to mark the 40 year anniversary of the band. He was scheduled to play two gigs in New York in early November.

Petty’s music is considered an enduring part of the American rock canon. Amongst his biggest hits are Free Fallin', I Won't Back Down and Learning to Fly.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.