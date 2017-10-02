At least 2 people dead, 24 injured in shooting at Las Vegas casino
Panic, chaos after multiple gunshots heard at music fest near Mandalay Bay Casino Live updates

Panic, chaos after multiple gunshots heard at music fest near Mandalay Bay Casino
People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. © David Becker / Getty Images / AFP
Shots rang out at an open-air music festival in Las Vegas near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sunday night. Multiple casualties have been reported.
Live foortage from Las Vegas where police attend aftermath of deadly Mandalay Bay shooting:

  • 02 October 2017

    07:35 GMT

    Facebook has responded to the incident by creating a crisis response page for people to mark themselves safe.

  • 07:32 GMT

    Police believe that there are no more shooters.

  • 07:22 GMT

    University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen told AP 26 people had been admitted to the hospital, of whom 12 are in critical condition.

  • 07:19 GMT

    Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman has responded to the attack by saying “pray for Las Vegas.”

  • 07:09 GMT

    The shooter appeared to be using an automatic weapon, according to witness reports.

    “There was blood everywhere,” one witness said.

    “People were hit within 20 feet of us,” witness Rick Messick, who said he was in the front row of the concert, told CBS2.

    “There were several people laying in the parking lot … they were trying to stop the bleeding,” he added.

  • 07:00 GMT

    The police have said that one suspect is down and they are actively investigating.

  • 06:55 GMT

  • 06:52 GMT

  • 06:51 GMT

    At least two people have been shot dead and 24 more people are currently in hospital in Las Vegas with suspected gunshots wounds, a hospital spokesman said as cited by Reuters.

  • 06:51 GMT

