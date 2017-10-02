Panic, chaos after multiple gunshots heard at music fest near Mandalay Bay Casino Live updates
Live foortage from Las Vegas where police attend aftermath of deadly Mandalay Bay shooting:
02 October 201707:35 GMT
Facebook has responded to the incident by creating a crisis response page for people to mark themselves safe.
Facebook has activated a crisis response page to let people know you are safe if you are in #LasVegashttps://t.co/5LdLaXnRs3— Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) 2 октября 2017 г.
- 07:32 GMT
Police believe that there are no more shooters.
At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters. More information to come shortly from @Sheriff_LVMPD.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017
- 07:22 GMT
University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen told AP 26 people had been admitted to the hospital, of whom 12 are in critical condition.
Images from the active shooter scene so far around Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard #RJnowpic.twitter.com/5QWavyO3lF— Chase Stevens (@CSStevensphoto) 2 октября 2017 г.
- 07:19 GMT
Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman has responded to the attack by saying “pray for Las Vegas.”
Pray for Las Vegas. Thank you to all our first responders out there now.— Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) October 2, 2017
- 07:09 GMT
The shooter appeared to be using an automatic weapon, according to witness reports.
“There was blood everywhere,” one witness said.
“People were hit within 20 feet of us,” witness Rick Messick, who said he was in the front row of the concert, told CBS2.
“There were several people laying in the parking lot … they were trying to stop the bleeding,” he added.
- 07:00 GMT
The police have said that one suspect is down and they are actively investigating.
Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017
- 06:55 GMT
#MandalayBay right now. STAY off the Los Vegas strip! #PrayForVegaspic.twitter.com/P4FHODKE8m— 💎 (@nickitellem) October 2, 2017
- 06:52 GMT
Some flights destined for @LASairport were diverted due to police incident. Please check with your air carrier if flying/picking up tonight.— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) October 2, 2017
UPDATE: Flights in and out of @LASairport have been temporarily halted in response to reported shooting incident on Las Vegas Strip.— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) October 2, 2017
- 06:51 GMT
At least two people have been shot dead and 24 more people are currently in hospital in Las Vegas with suspected gunshots wounds, a hospital spokesman said as cited by Reuters.
- 06:51 GMT
Please do not livestream or share tactical positions of our officers on scene. This may put emergency responders in danger.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017