Las Vegas: Police investigating reports of active shooter near Mandalay Bay Casino

© Eiki Hrafnsson / Twitter
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported on Twitter that it is investigating an active shooter in the area of the Mandalay Bay Casino. The police have asked people to stay out of the area.

Footage emerged on social media apparently showing people fleeing the building.

The video was filmed by Twitter user Eiki Hrafnsson‏, who says that he is currently at the Mandalay Bay hotel which is on lockdown. Some commenters wrote that their relatives are also trapped in the hotel, while others said that they were running from “the active shooters,” implying that there may be more than one.

