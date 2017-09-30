US has direct channels of communication with Pyongyang, not 'blackout' situation - Tillerson

Washington has direct channels to communicate with Pyongyang, there’s no “blackout” situation according to the US State Secretary Rex Tillerson.

The US is “probing” North Korea to see if it is interested in dialogue, Tillerson told reporters during his visit to China on Saturday.

“We are probing, so stay tuned,” Reuters cited Tillerson as saying. “We ask: Would you like to talk? We have lines of communications to Pyongyang. We're not in a dark situation.”

Tillerson met Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials on Saturday in preparation for the anticipated November visit to China of US President Donald Trump.

The US sees China, the main trade partner for North Korea, as the primary force able to pressure Pyongyang into complying with the UN Security Council resolutions and curbing its nuclear and missile programs.

“We are working closely with China to execute this strategy and are clear-eyed in viewing the progress – growing, if uneven – that China has made on this front,” State Department Assistant Secretary Susan Thornton said Thursday. “We do see Chinese policy shifting.”