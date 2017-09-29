Behind closed doors: Top N. Korean diplomat on US relations arrives in Moscow for talks

Senior Russian and North Korean diplomats have met in Moscow to discuss the crisis on the Korean Peninsula, media report. It comes as Pyongyang’s war of words with Washington threatens to escalate into all-out conflict.

Oleg Burmistrov, Russia’s ambassador-at-large, met Choe Son-hui, director-general of the North American Department of North Korea’s Foreign Ministry in the Russian capital on Friday, TASS reported. They met behind closed doors.

Commenting on the issue on the eve of the meeting, Heather Nauert, US State Department spokesperson, said that Washington “can’t see that as a bad thing.”

“Diplomacy is our preferred approach. If Russia can be successful in getting North Korea to move in a better direction, we would certainly welcome that,” she told journalists on Thursday.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW