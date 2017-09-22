’Move to higher ground now’: Puerto Rico dam failing after Hurricane Maria

Evacuation orders have been issued for an area in northwestern Puerto Rico, after authorities said the Guajataca Dam was failing under the pressure of water accumulated from Hurricane Maria.

Scary situation unfolding on Puerto Rico after reported dam failure pic.twitter.com/IesuzdvUPZ — Jon Passantino (@passantino) September 22, 2017

The reservoir, created in 1929 by the US Army Corps of Engineers, is located between the municipalities of Quebradillas, San Sebastián and Isabella.

215PM FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for A Dam Failure in Isabela Municipality y Quebradillas Municipality in Puerto Rico... #prwxpic.twitter.com/L3utOjxspR — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 22, 2017

Residents of Isabella and Quebradillas were told that the flash floods are an “extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation” and instructed to “seek higher ground now.”

Buses are evacuating the residents from the two coastal towns, AP reported. According to recent estimates, Isabela has 45,000 residents while another 25,000 live in Quebradillas.

Hurricane Maria was at Category 4 strength when it made landfall in eastern Puerto Rico on Wednesday. Authorities on the island said it caused “total devastation” to the island’s infrastructure. Catastrophic flash floods were reported around the island, accompanied by widespread power outages.