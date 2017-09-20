‘Total devastation’: Hurricane Maria brings high winds and flooding to Puerto Rico (IMAGES, VIDEO)

Hurricane Maria has continued its trail of destruction in the Caribbean with Puerto Rico the latest island to feel the force of the storm’s 155mph winds.

The Category Four storm, which claimed the lives of seven people on neighboring Dominica and two on the French island of Guadeloupe, made landfall near the city of Yabucoa on Wednesday morning, forcing at least 11,000 people into shelters.

Hurricane #Maria made landfall near Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, around 6:15am AST with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (250 km/h) @NWS@NOAApic.twitter.com/RmFwVMn6r7 — Natl Hurricane Ctr (@NWSNHC) September 20, 2017

"This is total devastation,” a spokesman for Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said. “In terms of the infrastructure, it will not be the same … This is something of historic proportions."

In footage posted to Twitter, flooding appears widespread as heavy rain and high winds can be seen pummelling the island’s communities.

Patio de mi casa!!!😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/pW4qXx88vw — Alexis Molero (@eamolero) September 20, 2017

Puerto Rico, home to 3.5 million residents, has now been left without power. Communications have also been lost with several emergency management outposts, according to emergency officials.

Speaking at press briefing, Abner Gomez, head of the disaster management agency, said the hurricane had damaged “everything in its path.”

“The information we received is not encouraging,” Gomez said.

Looks like we might get get a little rain today.#MariaPRpic.twitter.com/walFPOMMOV — Steve McMillan (@Steve_McMillan_) September 20, 2017

So esta es la que hay en Ciudad Jardin de carolina pic.twitter.com/cMNY1DDT6H — french toast (@frances_mh) September 20, 2017

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello has asked US President Donald Trump to declare the US territory a disaster zone.

Informo al Pueblo que acabo de solicitarle al Presidente Trump que declare a Puerto Rico Zona de Desastre @fema — Ricardo Rossello (@ricardorossello) September 20, 2017

On Monday, the White House declared an emergency in Puerto Rico, but a disaster declaration would increase federal assistance to the already heavily indebted region.

Hurricane Maria is expected to dump up to 128 inches of rain on Puerto Rico before heading toward the Dominican Republic on Wednesday night. It will hit Turks and Caicos as well as the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.