7 detained as rival rallies face off over Confederate statue in Richmond (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Several hundred protesters have outnumbered and surrounded a small number of activists which assembled at the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond Virginia to protect the historic heritage.

A few dozen activists turned up Saturday morning to an event organized by the ‘Heritage not Hate’ activist group. The protesters are demanding to keep General Lee’s statue at its current location, as the city’s authority contemplate the possible removal of the monument.

When they gathered around the statue of the Confederate hero, they were met by counter activists, which held their own ‘Richmond Stands United’ rally, calling for the removal of Lee’s statue.

Counter-protestors chanting "Racists go home" outside Lee Statue at Pro-Confederates #rva0916pic.twitter.com/LOGqaERToY — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) September 16, 2017

Fearing potential violence between the two camps, police increased their numbers and closed off nearby streets. Local news outlets noted that some activists were carrying guns in the open.

Police have confirmed the arrest of 7 people from both groups.

"Total of seven individuals arrested during today's assemblies. No injuries, no accidents," police said in a tweet.

Total of seven individuals arrested during today's assemblies. No injuries, no accidents. Officers will remain vigilant tonight. #rva0916pic.twitter.com/2EfArO2Dou — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) September 16, 2017

Heated arguments between counter protesters and rally organizers characterized the day's events.

Police in riot gear just moved in to create space between pro-Confederates and counterprotesters pic.twitter.com/B3tbSL26RV — Ned Oliver (@nedoliver) September 16, 2017

Group starting their March toward Monument Ave. Speakers told group not to engage in any violence should they encounter other group. pic.twitter.com/yxp2QGPXqJ — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) September 16, 2017

Police said they will continue to continue to monitor activity in Richmond, even after after the demonstrations dispersed peacefully. Barriers along Monument Avenue were dismantled shortly after 5pm.

Barriers along Monument Ave have begun to be removed. Officers remain vigilant tonight. See something? Tell them or call 911 #rva0916 — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) September 16, 2017

“As assemblies have dispersed into small groups throughout the city, Richmond Police and its regional law enforcement partners continue to monitor these activities and respond appropriately,” police said in a statement.

US society has been divided over the fate of Confederate-era monuments. The debate whether to keep historic statues in public places intensified after the August tragedy in Charlottesville, where a ‘Unite the Right’ white supremacist rally and counter-protests resulted in violent clashes.

Weird scene but still very small and under control. pic.twitter.com/EnlaXlGgp1 — Ned Oliver (@nedoliver) September 16, 2017

One person was killed and nineteen injured in a car ramming attack, when James Fields Jr. drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters. The incident triggered nation-wide protests against right-wingers. Several cities and towns across the US have decided to take down Confederate monuments.