WATCH LIVE: Pro-Trump ‘Mother of All Rallies’ kicks off in Washington

The ‘Mother of all rallies,’ or MOAR for short, in support of US President Donald Trump, is being held in Washington, DC.

The event kicked off at around 11am local time at the north end of the National Mall, near the Washington Monument.

According to the event’s website the purpose of the rally is to “send a message to Congress, the media and the world. We stand united to defend American culture and values.”

The web page notes that only USA flags are allowed at the event: “No Confederate flags, Communist flags or foreign flags allowed this is not a Democrat or Republican rally.”

Speakers at the rally include congressional candidate for California Omar Navarro and the founder of Latinos for Trump, Marco Gutierrez.

The organizers said on the event’s Facebook page that their goal was to have one million people turn out for the rally in America’s capital. Around 2,000 people said they were going to the rally on the social media channel while a further 6,000 marked themselves as “interested.”

“This is about protecting and supporting President Donald Trump, protecting our Constitution, and protecting our flag and all that it stands for,” the page added.

Numerous road closures are in place in around DC to facilitate the event.

Plan ahead if you're anywhere near the National Mall this weekend. Here are Saturday's road closures. More info: https://t.co/srZaazIyYDpic.twitter.com/8HF036sv0k — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 13, 2017

A ‘Juggalo march’ is also scheduled to take place in DC on Saturday. That event is set to begin at 1pm local time and continue until 2am.