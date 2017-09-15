Cassini probe destroyed in Saturn’s atmosphere after epic 20-year mission
Attack in London carried out by ‘loser terrorist’ – Trump

© Yuri Gripas / Reuters
US President Donald Trump has called for “loser” terrorists to be dealt with “in a much tougher manner” and urged cutting off their main recruitment source following the London terrorist attack.
“Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner,” Trump tweeted after the blast rocked the London underground station on Friday.

“The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!” Trump said.

In another tweet the US leader said the perpetrators are “sick and demented people, who were in the sights of Scotland Yard.”

In the wake of the terrorist attack that hit the UK, Trump further advocated his idea of the travel ban in the US despite acknowledging its political incorrectness.

“The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!” Trump said in another post.

The blast occurred on a packed, rush-hour train at Parsons Green underground station, and injured 18 people. The explosion was caused by an “improvised explosive device,” according to police. 

