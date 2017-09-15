Explosion at London’s Parsons Green Tube, injuries reported (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Emergency services have responded to an incident at Parsons Green tube station in London, with people reportedly hearing an explosion on Friday morning. It is understood that several people have been injured.

Officers were called the station at around 8:20am local time on Friday “following reports of an incident on a tube train,” the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called at approx. 8:20am to #ParsonsGreen following reports of an incident on a tube train — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 15, 2017

Commuters have reported the explosion stemmed from a fire in a bucket, although the contents of the bucket are not known. Images and videos circulating on social media show what appears to be a burning bucket inside a shopping bag on the floor of the train.

READ MORE: Witnesses describe ‘fireball’ and ‘stampede’ in Parsons Green explosion

Work colleague was on district line train at Parsons Green when bag exploded #londonpic.twitter.com/1yXOsFVAJ1 — Andy Webb (@andyjohnw) September 15, 2017

Passengers were evacuated from the train after the back carriages reportedly filled with smoke.

A passenger shared images of his singed hair after the incident.

“Charred head from the fireball at Parsons Green,” Peter Crowley tweeted.

Chard head from the fireball at #ParsonsGreenpic.twitter.com/9yohdYuHBj — Peter Crowley (@cupid5tunt) September 15, 2017

Still unclear but very scary - extremely heavy armed police presence now #ParsonsGreenpic.twitter.com/WkodyNsfk0 — Alex Littlefield (@A_Littlefield) September 15, 2017

A number of passengers were stuck on the train.

One commuter told RT.com, “They are evacuating us now.”

Counter terrorism officers are understood to be monitoring the situation, but according to Foreign Secretary and former London Mayor Boris Johnson, the British Transport Police and TfL (Transport for London) are primarily dealing with the incident.

“Obviously, everybody should keep calm and go about their lives in a normal way, as normal as they possibly can,” he told Sky News. “As far as I understand it, the British Transport Police and TfL are on it and they will be updating their websites as and when we have more information.”

At #ParsonsGreen, lots of ambulance, fire and police activity. Tube stopped. Lots of worried people. pic.twitter.com/lhMyJwwWC4 — Ed Johnson (@EdzJohnson) September 15, 2017

“We're aware of an incident at #ParsonsGreen station. Officers are at the scene,” the British Transport Police said on Twitter. “The station is closed.”

We're aware of an incident at #ParsonsGreen station. Officers are at the scene. The station is closed. More information as we get it. — BTP (@BTP) September 15, 2017

The District Line between Edgware Road and Wimbledon has also been suspended, TfL said.

According to the London Fire Brigade, six fire engines, two rescue units and around 50 firefighters are at the scene.

I'm safe - just had to run for my life at #ParsonsGreen station - huge stamped, lots injured. Not sure why - fire/explosion mentioned. pic.twitter.com/zRvRPWOuzA — Emma (@EmmaStevie1) September 15, 2017

The London Ambulance Service have released a statement. “We were called at 8:20 am to reports of an incident at Parsons Green Underground,” Natasha Wills, Assistant Director of Operations, said.

“We have sent multiple resources to the scene including single responders in cars, ambulance crews, incident response officers and our hazardous area response team with the first of our medics arriving in under five minutes.”

“Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries. More information will follow when we have it.”