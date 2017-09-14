HomeAmerica

Elon Musk’s ‘sordid history’ of SpaceX highlights spectacular explosions (VIDEO)

The failed attempts of SpaceX are reviewed by CEO Elon Musk in a light-hearted video posted to Instagram titled: ‘How not to land an orbital rocket booster.’

Musk pokes fun at the many misadventures of the Falcon 9, which did, eventually, complete a successful landing. “Maybe Falcon realized it still loved us or finally read the instructions,” commented Musk.

