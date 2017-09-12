Power surge: 800 lightning bolts strike San Francisco in 1 day (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

After a spell of intense heat in the Bay Area, a huge storm finally broke over San Francisco on Monday, unleashing more than 800 lightning strikes in mere hours, according to the National Weather Service.

800+ lightning strikes/cloud flashes since noon today#cawxpic.twitter.com/U9S19gWVZy — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 12, 2017

Crazy, rare, delightful summer storm caught on high speed video SFThunderstorm #Lightning#Thunderstorm # pic.twitter.com/kTvfqdMR2K — Bret Hoffman (@Rustybret) September 12, 2017

Starting around midday, the lightning blitz continued after night fell, treating locals to a spectacular light show.

The incessant storm forced the baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and their California rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, to be delayed, as bolts of lightning rained down around the stadium.

A post shared by doynecoyne (@doynecoyne) on Sep 11, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

According to local news station KRON 4 a worker at San Francisco Airport was struck during the barrage of lightning strikes.

The worker was operating an aircraft towing vehicle when he was struck. Luckily he did not sustain serious injuries and wasn’t even taken to hospital.