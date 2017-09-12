Power surge: 800 lightning bolts strike San Francisco in 1 day (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
800+ lightning strikes/cloud flashes since noon today#cawxpic.twitter.com/U9S19gWVZy— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 12, 2017
Crazy, rare, delightful summer storm caught on high speed video SFThunderstorm #Lightning#Thunderstorm # pic.twitter.com/kTvfqdMR2K— Bret Hoffman (@Rustybret) September 12, 2017
@nbcbayarea lightning near Sutro Tower pic.twitter.com/7WbVdzSWEz— steven ashburner (@ashburner26) September 12, 2017
Starting around midday, the lightning blitz continued after night fell, treating locals to a spectacular light show.
@NWSBayArea@abc7newsbayarea@Weather_West Insane lightning over the Bay #CAwx#weather#Lightning#BayAreaWeatherpic.twitter.com/ZpIdHuYzNC— US StormWatch (@GreatWinter2017) September 12, 2017
Oh, just watching this phenomenal #lightning storm over #sf#whatshappeningpic.twitter.com/zpDkk3wqNi— Hannah Krawczyk (@hmskrawczyk) September 12, 2017
The incessant storm forced the baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and their California rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, to be delayed, as bolts of lightning rained down around the stadium.
The start of #SFGiants & #Dodgers will be delayed pic.twitter.com/8zKDqEpyVS— SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 12, 2017
What. A. Night. #BeatLA | #SFGiantspic.twitter.com/ANp0pZDUiJ— San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) September 12, 2017
According to local news station KRON 4 a worker at San Francisco Airport was struck during the barrage of lightning strikes.
The worker was operating an aircraft towing vehicle when he was struck. Luckily he did not sustain serious injuries and wasn’t even taken to hospital.