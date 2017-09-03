LA wildfire biggest in city’s history, now spans 5,895 acres (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

The La Tuna bush fire is now the largest by acres in the history of Los Angeles after burning more than 5,895 acres of land, according to fire service officials.

READ MORE: Wildfire burns 5,000 acres, forces hundreds of evacuations in California (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Three homes have been destroyed, and one damaged in the fire so far, with hundreds of residents evacuated from Glendale, Burbank, and LA. While the fire remains at 10-percent containment, the mandatory evacuation order for Burbank was lifted on Saturday night.

In the distance appears to be 2 houses fully engulfed. @KTLA#LaTunaFirepic.twitter.com/MKdIUa3pf0 — Chris Gierowski (@tepall14) September 2, 2017

#LaTunaFire I-210 closed e/of SR-118 to SR-2. I-5, SR-118, SR-2 & surface streets congested. Mandatory evacuations. Avoid area. Use 101/134. pic.twitter.com/89ASh9Gy0l — CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) September 2, 2017

If officers don't come to your door, you are not impacted. https://t.co/60p2i0uYRZ — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) September 3, 2017

Governor of California Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in LA County, Sunday. The declaration will ensure that state and federal assistance will be provided as quickly as possible.

Thank you @JerryBrownGov for your emergency proclamation. This helps us get the resources we need to finish this fire off. #LaTunaFire EG pic.twitter.com/VfToLZBhFF — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) September 3, 2017

Two firefighters have been treated for dehydration but so far no injuries have been reported. 1061 firefighters from multiple jurisdictions have been deployed to battle the blaze, 106 engines, 9 helicopters and 9 ambulances are also on hand to assist the crew.

A bush fire started in the Verdugo Mountains at about 1:30pm Friday. Gusting winds and high temperatures caused the blaze to become unpredictable and erratic, leaving officials “unable to give a firm prediction on all areas potentially at risk”.

#LaTunaFire Tanker 901 DC10 making a drop to protect homes in Sunland @FOXLApic.twitter.com/5OKmStOM6P — Kevin Takumi (@KevinTakumi) September 3, 2017

A post shared by LAFD (@losangelesfiredepartment) on Sep 2, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

“The LaTunaFire is burning in 4 different directions to include down over the hills towards Burbank as well as north through the canyons above the 210 freeway,” read a statement from the LAFD released late Friday night.

Fanned by 40 mph winds, the flames rose to 100 feet in height, forcing the closure of a nine-mile stretch of the 210 freeway.

Couldn't sleep and decided to leave my house to document this fire. Let this be a lesson not to mess with Mother Nature. #LaTunaFirepic.twitter.com/ibCqwPn5Cp — kim newmoney (@kimnewmoney) September 2, 2017

I popped a pic of Burbank's current situation. This fire looks pretty crazy! That's Universal Studios #latunafire#burbankfire#lafirepic.twitter.com/jRLUv9UBKO — Jason R. Moore (@JasonMooreENT) September 2, 2017

Los Angeles temperatures are expected to come down, humidity is going up and erratic winds are predicted to clam, leading to a more "optimistic" outlook for demolishing the fire's this week, says the LAFD.

On the fire line of #LaTunaFire#LAFD continuing full ops through the night to include @LAFDAirOps 📷Peter Sanders pic.twitter.com/AcMOcOEvw0 — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) September 2, 2017

#LaTunaFire Don't fall victim to scammers saying they are raising money for "the firefighters" via crowdfunding sources We are not in need — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) September 3, 2017

While there is still no cause for the blaze, arson investigators are conducting an investigation.