‘Not my president’: Protesters rally across US for Trump’s impeachment

Thousands of demonstrators marched throughout the US on Sunday to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, accusing him of violating the constitution. Meanwhile, Trump supporters staged counter rallies to support his 2020 re-election bid.

The protests were organized by the impeachmentmarch.org group, which says Trump “has been in blatant violation of the Constitution from the day he was sworn into the office of President.”

“We believe president Trump has committed constitutional breaches, consistently lied, cheated, and enforces laws that primarily benefit him and his billionaire friends at the expense of the country. Join on July 2nd!” the group said.

Meanwhile, the Impeachment March is underway in downtown. At least a few thousand people here. pic.twitter.com/n7bpPYLJVN — Laura J. Nelson (@laura_nelson) July 2, 2017

Massive crowds gathered in downtown Los Angeles, calling on lawmakers to impeach the president, local media reported.

Allen Levinson of Redondo Beach said his huge banner took 40 hours to make: "It cuts to the heart of his personal insecurities and fears." pic.twitter.com/rFrEEvSmYt — Laura J. Nelson (@laura_nelson) July 2, 2017

Protesters shouted out “Not my President” while carrying banners reading “We refuse a fascist USA.”

Thousands March In LA To Call For Donald Trump's Impeachment https://t.co/cVAcjD2rdXpic.twitter.com/tBG53kzBx4 — Spyridon Kagkas (@spyridonkagkas) July 3, 2017

“I need to have my voice heard, it’s really important to me to get rid of him. He is wrecking, it’s like he is a bad person for the world, and I feel horrified about that,” an LA protester told the Ruptly agency.

What's going on LA? Trump impeachment march takes over Pershing Square in LA -… https://t.co/UiGJLj7Ck1 Get Found -> https://t.co/6rBZjAmiJipic.twitter.com/1tQBg1an4b — Los Angeles oGoing (@LAoGoing) July 3, 2017

In the meantime, a counter rally supporting Trump and his 2020 presidential bid was held in LA, with the demonstrators carrying banners, saying “Make America Great Again” and “We won.”

READ MORE: Twitter baffled after Trump CNN smackdown tweet

Thousands march in L.A. for impeachment of President Trump; his supporters hold their own rally https://t.co/nRdUbl3euOpic.twitter.com/4rYDR6QuXZ — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 3, 2017

A Trump supporter at the rally told local media that the president should improve his social media skills.

“I think the Twitter thing could probably slow down a little bit,” he said, noting “but that’s Donald Trump. He’s been the same way for exactly 40 years. He’s never changed.”

Shouting match between Trump supporters & protesters at impeachment rally outside Trump Int'l Hotel & Tower in NYC covering 4 @ap📻🎙 pic.twitter.com/gtvvnQbT8V — Julie Walker (@jwalkreporter) July 2, 2017

About 1,500 people joined the anti-Trump demonstration in San Diego, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Trump protesters call for impeachment at San Diego march https://t.co/mSaYLL4Zefpic.twitter.com/T2WtrnYfVW — Vista Kick (@VistaKick) July 3, 2017

Trump Impeachment March San Diego CA pic.twitter.com/HM1uz8IxW8 — Pam Gallardo (@PamGallardo5) July 2, 2017

Trump supporters in San Diego counter protesting leftists &Islamist lead anti Trump impeachment march. They have no facts. #25thAmendmentNowpic.twitter.com/m75KRjkgDq — Irma Hinojosa (@irmahinojosa_) July 2, 2017

Similar marches and counter rallies were held in Chicago, Seattle, Atlanta, and San Francisco, as well as other cities across the nation.

Protesters in the street at the Seattle #ImpeachmentMarchpic.twitter.com/5T9VJwn7Oq — Sam Levine (@samlevine) July 2, 2017

JUST WASTING TIME, MOVE ON PEOPLE. Anti-Trump protesters march in Atlanta to impeach President Trump, https://t.co/U99DoaLdO6 — Fitness/VBella (@CamCrossFit) July 3, 2017

'He's Got to Go': Crowd Calls for President Trump's Impeachment at San Francisco March - NBC Bay Area https://t.co/fHEnfsn98V — San Francisco (@SanFrancisco360) July 3, 2017