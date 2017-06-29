Trump admin sets new travel ban exemptions for 'close' family or business relations – report
Trump’s travel ban is reportedly set to go into partial effect Thursday at 8:00pm EST, following a decision by the Supreme Court to lift previous holds on enforcement ahead of any final ruling on the executive order’s constitutionality.
Proof of a relationship with a parent, spouse, child, adult child, son-in-law or daughter-in-law must be provided, in order for US visa applicants from six predominantly Muslim countries to be exempt from the travel ban, according to new instructions for US embassies and consulates, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.
The AP cited State Department cables it obtained.
There were no details reported on what constituted a close business connection.
The AP reported ineligible familial relationships to include grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, fiancees. These and other extended family members are not considered to be close relationships.
