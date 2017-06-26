Supreme Court to hear Trump travel ban case, allows part to go into effect

The US Supreme Court will hear arguments about President Donald Trump's proposed travel ban against foreign nationals from six majority-Muslim countries in their next term. In the meantime, people with no relationship with the US won't be able to enter.

The case will be argued in October, at the start of the new Supreme Court term.

Foreign nationals from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen who have a "bona fide" relationship with the United States ‒ such as a relative or a work or educational opportunity ‒ will still be able to enter the country.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW