Fatal Florida plane crash caught on CCTV (VIDEO)

One person has died and another injured after a plane crashed into a building inside a business park in Florida.

The incident happened in Fort Myers, Florida at around 7.50am local time when a single engine Piper Archer aircraft flew into a premises along Metro Parkway, reported ABC 7.

The plane crashed into a building at Chico’s headquarters, where a number of commercial businesses are based, according to Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have confirmed that one person died in the crash while another was transported to a nearby hospital.

“There was one confirmed fatality. There were no injuries on the ground at Chico’s headquarters. The scene will be active for an undetermined amount of time and the investigation is ongoing,” a police statement read.

CCTV footage obtained by NBC2 News reveals how the aircraft came down opposite the Metro Commerce Center and crash landed into Chico’s headquarters business park.

The footage shows the plane losing altitude as it flies over an area where a lake is located.

Images from the aftermath of the crash show emergency services rushing to the scene of the burning wreckage.