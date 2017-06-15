Blimp crashes at US Open, injuring pilot (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A blimp deflated above thousands of spectators at the US Open before crashing into a ball of flames and injuring the pilot in the process.

The pilot was airlifted from the scene and taken to a regional hospital where “is expected to be ok,” according to Airsign, the advertising firm operating the blimp.

Thanks to everyone for your concerns, the blimp pilot is being taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok. No details on cause of crash — AirSign (@AirSign) June 15, 2017

A blimp unaffiliated with the #USOpen or @FOXSports has crashed near Erin Hills. Pilot was injured and first responders are on the scene. — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2017

The President of Airsign told reporters the pilot rode the blimp to the ground and managed to get to safety before it erupted into a ball of flames.

:: President of @AirSign says his pilot did not parachute, as some reported. He rode it to the ground. Propane exploded after he was safe. pic.twitter.com/m5FrDwR2Yl — Steve Chamraz (@TMJ4Steve) June 15, 2017

Several bystanders at the Erin Hills golf course posted footage of the falling blimp to Twitter.

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

Pretty sure I just watched the blimp crash at the #USOPEN! Hope everybody is ok! pic.twitter.com/OSOCSBF46p — Adam Johnson (@Coach_Guy_AJ) June 15, 2017

Helicopter footage above the crash site showed the burning remains of the small blimp as well as the first responders on the scene. Eyewitnesses reported seeing multiple fireballs.

A manned blimp unaffiliated with FOX Sports or the #USOpen crashed near the course earlier today. A post shared by FOX Sports (@foxsports) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

While the crash happened away from the golf course, there were reports that smoke from the scene could be seen up to a mile away.

Rickie teeing off on No. 1.



What I presume is smoke from the blimp crash in the background. pic.twitter.com/ZSfLRcszwH — Bill Cooney (@PGATOUR_Cooney) June 15, 2017

Blimp @usopengolf just crashed. The smoke in the distance obscuring Holy Hill #USOpengolfpic.twitter.com/su8DHvS6Al — Ben Engelstad (@BenEngelstad) June 15, 2017

The blimp crash was far from the course but the smoke that rose above the trees afterwards was terrifying. — Mike Hall (@BTNMikeHall) June 15, 2017

AirSign, whose blimp was not affiliated with the US Open, were tweeting pictures of the golf course just before the crash.

The last tweet the firm shared was a retweet from a US Open viewer who wrote “this is an ominously low blimp wouldn't you say?”.

@the_fried_egg this is an ominously low blimp wouldn't you say? pic.twitter.com/uFe7n5ib31 — Andrew Gentle (@gentles021) June 15, 2017

Jesus this blimp at the US Open just crashed in my Grandma's farm field (this is the only picture I got 2 hours before excuse the caption) pic.twitter.com/1yQuRIsRyO — Alex Grimm (@AlexGrimm4) June 15, 2017