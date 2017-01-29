Trump defends ‘extreme vetting’ order, says visa restrictions to be lifted after 90 days

US President Donald Trump has defended his executive order on immigration which restricts access to citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations to the US. Rejecting the ‘Muslim ban’ label, he said it will only be in place until new security policies are implemented.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES: Trump’s 'Muslim ban' fallout

“To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion – this is about terror and keeping our country safe,” Trump said in a statement, adding that there are more than “40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order.”



“We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days,” he clarified.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW