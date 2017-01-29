Trump’s 'Muslim ban' fallout Live updates
29 January 201709:54 GMT
Asghar Farhadi, the Iranian director of an Oscar-nominated film may not be able to attend the Academy Awards ceremony due to the ban, reports indicate. Farhadi’s film, The Salesman, has been nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category.
Confirmed: Iran's Asghar Farhadi won't be let into the US to attend Oscar's. He's nominated for best foreign language film...#MuslimBan— Trita Parsi (@tparsi) January 28, 2017
The Academy later responded to the Iranian director’s predicament.
“We find it extremely troubling that Asghar Farhadi, the director of the Oscar-winning film from Iran, A Separation, along with the cast and crew of this year’s Oscar-nominated film The Salesman, could be barred from entering the country because of their religion or country of origin,” an Academy spokesperson said.
The Salesman star Taraneh Alidoosti told The New York Times earlier that she would be boycotting the ceremony.
“I decided not to go even if I could, because it hurts me deeply to see ordinary people of my country being rejected for what might be their legal right to have access to their children abroad or to their school classes as students,” Alidoosti said.
Trump's visa ban for Iranians is racist. Whether this will include a cultural event or not,I won't attend the #AcademyAwards 2017 in protest pic.twitter.com/CW3EF6mupo— Taraneh Alidoosti (@t_alidoosti) January 26, 2017
- 09:52 GMT
A number of celebrities, including famous pop singer Rihanna, have slammed Trump for signing the controversial immigration order.
Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!— Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017
- 08:57 GMT
I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution. This is not who we are.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 29, 2017
- 08:51 GMT
Airlines at Cairo airport have been officially asked to prevent US immigration visa-holders from the banned countries from boarding US-bound flights, an EgyptAir official said, as cited by Reuters.
28 January 201719:51 GMT
At least 12 refugees were reportedly detained at New York City’s JFK airport on foot of the ban prompting activists to quickly organize a protest calling for the release of those refused entry into the country.
Iraqi translator and former interpreter for the US army during the 2003 invasion of Iraq Hameed Khalid Darweesh, was one of those detained, but was released after his lawyers petitioned a federal court.
- 16:51 GMT
Europe will have to respond to the recent moves of US president Donald Trump who adopted a controversial ‘Muslim ban’, protectionist measures and who talks of Brexit as a model for other countries, French President François Hollande said.
“When there are statements from the US president about Europe and when he talks about Brexit being a model for other countries, I think we must respond…When he refuses the arrival of refugees, while Europe has done its duty, we have to respond,” he said.
- 15:54 GMT
- 14:48 GMT
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tweeted support for President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall along the US border with Mexico, hailing the proposal “a great idea.”
President Trump is right. I built a wall along Israel's southern border. It stopped all illegal immigration. Great success. Great idea 🇮🇱🇺🇸— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 28, 2017
- 14:46 GMT
UN agencies have issued a joint statement calling on Washington to continue letting refugees into the US.
“The needs of refugees and migrants worldwide have never been greater, and the US resettlement program is one of the most important in the world,” said Saturday’s joint statement from the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
- 12:50 GMT
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said flight crews from the banned states have also been prohibited from entering the US. In an email to its member airlines seen by Reuters, IATA said it had been briefed by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
“Much of this development has come over the weekend and at a time when IATA’s Facilitation team has been on duty travel. Unfortunately, our response has been slower than we would have preferred,” the email said, adding that “a number [of questions] have yet to be resolved.”