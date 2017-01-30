Acting AG tells DOJ lawyers not to defend Trump travel ban order

Acting Attorney General Sally Yates instructed Justice Department attorneys to not legally defend President Donald Trump's executive order on refugees and immigration.

Yates, an Obama appointee, is expected to be replaced by Trump's pick, Senator Jeff Sessions, in the near future. Meanwhile, courts in California, Massachusetts, New York, Virginia and Washington state have already been presented with cases challenging the order.

“I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right,” Yates wrote in a letter, according to the New York Times. “At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful.”

“For as long as I am the acting attorney general, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the executive order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so,” she wrote.

Yates said the DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel gave a limited review of the order, but not on its potential ramifications.

“Importantly, it does not address whether any policy choice embodied in an executive order is wise or just,’’ she wrote. “At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities, nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful.’’

UPDATE: #WhiteHouse spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters that 'deporting anyone' was not an aim of exec order https://t.co/3tVC1r0J5jpic.twitter.com/u9TTSrCrfA — RT America (@RT_America) January 30, 2017

Trump's executive order, signed Friday, halts the Syrian refugee resettlement program for 120 days and prohibits citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from US entry for 90 days.