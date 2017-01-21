Were ‘LGBT’ & ‘climate change’ really removed from Trump’s White House website?

As soon as Donald Trump was inaugurated, social media went into meltdown, with many lamenting the immediate disappearance of certain hot topic issues from the White House website; despite this being standard procedure every 4 years.

In the hours leading up to Trump’s inauguration, the streets of Washington, DC were flooded with Black Lives Matter (BLM), LGBT, and anti-capitalist protesters. The protests soon became violent, almost like a self-fulfilling prophecy that a Trump presidency would usher in a terrible new era for America.

Many online were quick to point out that the official White House website had changed dramatically, and that searches for ‘LGBT’ or ‘climate change’ yielded no results.

You cannot delete us or our history. And you will not write our future. pic.twitter.com/8H2ZOGcyV2 — Nellie Fitzpatrick (@hlfitz) January 20, 2017

Yet yesterday the #Trump administration removed the #LGBT pages from The White House website... pic.twitter.com/KVlYkNGZgp — Scott Edwards (@timelordTSE) January 21, 2017

@CNN continues to air the💩show of the #Inauguration & avoid mentioning the gutting of the WhiteHouse web page of #LGBT#Climate sites WTF — Anomaly♡s Army (@edmeyer_able) January 21, 2017

I hope Donald Trump becomes FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP! He deleted #LGBT and #CivilRights from #WhiteHouse website. Son of a bitch! #NeverTRUMP — Spencer Karter (@SpencerKarter) January 21, 2017

It now appears that the divisive nature of the presidential election campaign has carried on into Trump’s presidency itself,with infighting taking place even among his opponents.

#LGBT pages at #WhiteHouse

gone; So what.

There R pages on other avenues.

It is #PresidentTrump's prerogative to do that.He's the #President — Gregory J.Theodore (@AA4F) January 21, 2017

Others were quick to call for calm and patience, recognizing that such sweeping changes were obviously the norm during the transfer of power.

Note: Snopes reports no Trumpian #LGBT erasure, rather a transition gap. Stay tuned. https://t.co/qcuVvcguRj — Peter Montgomery (@petemont) January 21, 2017

Many mainstream media outlets have reported on the conspicuous disappearances, but have adopted a more cautious ‘wait-and-see’ approach for the time being, in light of increased scrutiny in the current era of fake news.

“Only time will tell if the removed LGBT page and references will be updated with other material for the gay and transgender communities,” writes Michelle Butterfield in The Huffington Post Canada.

“Is this just part of the transition and will we see a new page with Trump’s stamp of approval? Who knows,” writes Sarah Buhr of Techcrunch.

At this early stage of the transition, however, very few search queries actually yield any results, as the website seems to be practically empty:

President Barack Obama’s former White House LGBT rights page has been archived for future reference, while President Donald Trump’s official White House page still needs to be fully fleshed out in a number of policy areas.