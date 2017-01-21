Two Americas clash on Inauguration Day (PHOTOS)
It's a stark image for a car-driving nation. A limousine parked on 13th Street NW, three blocks from the inaugural parade route, set upon by activists. With windows smashed, it was sprayed with graffiti with the circle-A anarchist symbol and "We the People," in gold paint and set on fire.
#ResistFromDay1#Inauguration#PresidentTrump— Lance 🏳️🌈 (@LanceStrasser) January 20, 2017
A burning car doesn't represent anything more than a temper tantrum by children. pic.twitter.com/FHNHrXbrEM
The presidential state car, meanwhile, made its way along Pennsylvania Avenue.
HISTORIC MOMENT: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump got out of their limo and walked part of the inaugural parade route pic.twitter.com/7zdoI4ZiHP— DeplorableLeft #MAGA (@Deplorable_Left) January 20, 2017
Anti-Trump protesters took to the streets.
Anti-Trump protests erupt across the country on #InaugurationDayhttps://t.co/bT2b30u2Zgpic.twitter.com/A9OV5Wieya— The Hill (@thehill) January 20, 2017
While Trump supporters went to the Mall.
And as the new First Family saluted the crowd along the inaugural parade route...
VIDEO: #Trump greets crowd as he arrives at #WhiteHousehttps://t.co/N5SEvaoyRx#TrumpInaugurationpic.twitter.com/zqDDjjiVbA— RT America (@RT_America) January 20, 2017
Protesters cast their own salutes of raised fists in solidarity.
"My grandmother is 96 yrs old & she might die not knowing if everything she sacrificed for was worth it."— AJ+ (@ajplus) January 20, 2017
-Racquelia Kilby, pictured left pic.twitter.com/HTz9eINKai
#Inauguration2017 LIVE: #Trump sworn into office, #clashes break out in #Washington DC https://t.co/oRjxDkq9Q9pic.twitter.com/T9rce5l2Py— RT (@RT_com) January 20, 2017
The national capital's commercial property received activists' attention.
Not your average Friday in DC pic.twitter.com/4Q7Cm7CPoJ— Alexey Yaroshevsky (@Yaro_RT) January 20, 2017
While the nation's Capitol building was covered with American flags.
Our #DailyPhoto presents a view of the #CapitolBuilding in #WashingtonDC ahead of #inauguration day. https://t.co/6f1nv86pPg#Trump#USApic.twitter.com/vHUhjkSofw— SkyriseCities (@skyrisecities) January 21, 2017
Surprise punches landed on the chin of white nationalist leader Richard Spencer.
Richard Spencer got punched in the face during the protests at Trump's #inaugurationpic.twitter.com/oQAwtbtEeT— Gender-Professecs (@MrTrunney) January 20, 2017
While pepper spray was used against protesters as an order for the crowd to disperse was issued by DC's Metropolitan Police.
Pepper spray pulled out to clear another path #Inaugurationpic.twitter.com/XBQbkipccM— Steve Burns (@StvBurns) January 20, 2017