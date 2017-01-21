Two Americas clash on Inauguration Day (PHOTOS)

For liberals, President Donald Trump is a harbinger of the decline of the Republic, and their wrath was evident. For conservatives, he augurs a return to American pride, growth and optimism. Both were captured pictorially during the inauguration.

It's a stark image for a car-driving nation. A limousine parked on 13th Street NW, three blocks from the inaugural parade route, set upon by activists. With windows smashed, it was sprayed with graffiti with the circle-A anarchist symbol and "We the People," in gold paint and set on fire.

The presidential state car, meanwhile, made its way along Pennsylvania Avenue.

HISTORIC MOMENT: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump got out of their limo and walked part of the inaugural parade route pic.twitter.com/7zdoI4ZiHP — DeplorableLeft #MAGA (@Deplorable_Left) January 20, 2017

Anti-Trump protesters took to the streets.

While Trump supporters went to the Mall.

And as the new First Family saluted the crowd along the inaugural parade route...

Protesters cast their own salutes of raised fists in solidarity.

"My grandmother is 96 yrs old & she might die not knowing if everything she sacrificed for was worth it."

-Racquelia Kilby, pictured left pic.twitter.com/HTz9eINKai — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 20, 2017

The national capital's commercial property received activists' attention.

Not your average Friday in DC pic.twitter.com/4Q7Cm7CPoJ — Alexey Yaroshevsky (@Yaro_RT) January 20, 2017

While the nation's Capitol building was covered with American flags.

Surprise punches landed on the chin of white nationalist leader Richard Spencer.

Richard Spencer got punched in the face during the protests at Trump's #inaugurationpic.twitter.com/oQAwtbtEeT — Gender-Professecs (@MrTrunney) January 20, 2017

While pepper spray was used against protesters as an order for the crowd to disperse was issued by DC's Metropolitan Police.