200+ arrested, windows shattered, cars burned at inauguration Day protests (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

Protests surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump have reached fever pitch as demonstrators turn violent, smashing windows and throwing objects around DC. More than 200 people were arrested, according to police.

Just ahead of Trump's scheduled swearing-in, some 500 protesters tore through downtown Washington, smashing symbols of capitalist America along the way.

Someone wrecked the glass here near Franklin Square pic.twitter.com/8rKqWKxBJl — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) January 20, 2017

The windows of a Bank of America branch, a McDonald’s restaurant and a Starbucks were among the targets.

A riot is breaking out. They smashed Bank of America and Starbucks #Inaugurationpic.twitter.com/ycIcOslZQt — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) January 20, 2017

Not your average Friday in DC pic.twitter.com/4Q7Cm7CPoJ — Alexey Yaroshevsky (@Yaro_RT) January 20, 2017

Police used flash grenades, tear gas and pepper spray to subdue and arrest members of the crowd.

People inside Starbucks at the anarchist smashed the window of pic.twitter.com/IRuwEZ0TuE — Lee Stranahan (@stranahan) January 20, 2017

RT America’s Alexander Rubinstein reported being hit with a flash grenade before he was arrested, along with others, while covering the protests.

My face after tear gas and pepper spray. #DisruptJ20pic.twitter.com/u6lkOqJ3FE — Shay Horse (@HuntedHorse) January 20, 2017

Trump’s inauguration day has been marked by various groups across the city protesting the new president’s stance on immigrants, Muslims, his attitude towards women and more.

Here is the flash grenade they used that blinded me and left my ears ringing. Cops encircled crowd when I couldn't see; arresting everyone pic.twitter.com/bL2ulgv9DR — Alexander Rubinstein (@AlexR_DC) January 20, 2017

Earlier in the day, activist group DisruptJ20 blocked several security checkpoints leading to viewing areas for the ceremony.

Still in a kettle, probably being arrested with about 200 people #DisruptJ20pic.twitter.com/iOhFLFtPlZ — Shay Horse (@HuntedHorse) January 20, 2017

About 50 people standing in cold, including members of press, being taken one by one by police. Unclear if detained or arrested. #disruptj2opic.twitter.com/hscEeQdrAt — ✊ #DisruptJ20 ✊ (@DisruptJ20) January 20, 2017

A group of protesters were being pushed back from the main parade route in downtown Washington by a line of helmeted police in anti-riot gear. The sounds of pepper spray and other crowd-control devices being fired could be heard.

Police pushed protesters back with plastic shields and lobbed tear gas and flash-bang devices at them.

“We don’t need you here, put away your riot gear,” chanted the crowd.

Police prevented a group of protesters from moving forward three blocks north of the parade route on 13th Street NW in downtown.

Police Activity in the area around 13th and K Sts NW — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 20, 2017

The inaugural parade started at 3pm.

“We have significant damage in a number of blocks in our city,” Interim Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said, according to McClatchy.

“We have a little over 90 arrests,” Newsham said, adding that the protesters were only “a very, very small percentage of the numbers of folks who came to peacefully assemble in our city.”

Newsham put the number of protesters at “a couple hundred,” but Reuters estimated as many as 500 people may have taken part.

As the parade began, the crowd, still three blocks north of the route, chanted: "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA."

There are a couple Trump supporters walking along the edge of the protest with MAGA hats and a large TRUMP flag pic.twitter.com/NZEthHNFKH — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 20, 2017

A parked limousine took a beating during the protest, its windows smashed. During the inaugural parade it was set on fire.

Limo got lit pic.twitter.com/xgjdfc9UyP — Baltimore BLOC (@BmoreBloc) January 20, 2017

The fire is spreading to a second car as police move back protesters and fire fighters move in. pic.twitter.com/FVAD2pkbqw — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 20, 2017

Anti-Trump protesters were quite visible along the parade route.

RT America host Larry King said that the windows of his hired car were smashed as well. The incident occurred while he was on the air, covering the inauguration.