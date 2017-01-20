Trump's inauguration overtakes DC Live updates
For a day, the American capital turned into an arena of protests and celebrations. As with many events that concern Trump, January 20 is expected to be nothing like a normal inauguration.
RT's team is bringing you all the spectrum of the day.
#Inauguration Day 2017: The Trumpening ‒ Special coverage begins at 10am ET. LIVE here: https://t.co/zebfYioa30pic.twitter.com/yM6DZ4wozj— RT America (@RT_America) January 19, 2017
20 January 201711:06 GMT
The early hours of inauguration day saw protesters clash with police outside the ‘Deploraball, an event organized by Trump supporters in Washington DC.
MORE: Police sprayed protesters with unconfirmed substance at a high pressure #Deploraballpic.twitter.com/MBZAkOWrRahttps://t.co/QbOEAPkARk— RT America (@RT_America) January 20, 2017
READ MORE: Trump supporter punched in the head at ‘Deporaball’ (VIDEO)