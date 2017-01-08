WikiLeaks & Clinton aide Tanden clash in Twitter spat
READ MORE: 'Bill & Hillary have the worst judgement': Close adviser slams Clintons in latest Podesta leaks
“Hard to argue that Wikileaks had no impact on the election when Trump used it multiple times a day to attack,” Tanden wrote on Twitter late Saturday, linking to a Think Progress article citing how many times Donald Trump mentioned WikiLeaks in the last month of the election.
Think Progress is part of the Center for American Progress (CAP), a think tank created by Podesta with Tanden as its president.
Total mentions all 4 debates— Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) October 20, 2016
Russia/Putin 178
ISIS/terror 132
Iran 67
Abortion 17
Poverty 10
Climate change 4
Campaign finance 3
Privacy 0 pic.twitter.com/OzQ4h0R1aT
The WikiLeaks Task Force, the official support account for the whistleblowing website, replied to Tanden’s tweet, drawing her attention to Friday’s Twitter poll by journalist John Harwood which asked whether people believed the US intelligence agencies or WikiLeaks over allegations of Russian hacking.
@neeratandenhttps://t.co/UmglhOJq7r— WikiLeaks Task Force (@WLTaskForce) January 8, 2017
The poll found an overwhelming 83 percent of 84,115 voters trust WikiLeaks over the intelligence agencies.
Who do you believe America?— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 6, 2017
Tanden responded by saying WikiLeaks claimed it had affected the election with its leaks. “Isn’t it your posture that WikiLeaks did affect the election? Wasn’t that the point of going only thru Election Day?” she asked.
“No. WikiLeaks has stated that it is impossible to tell, but that many millions read how the DNC acted unethically,” the Task Force responded.
@neeratanden No. WikiLeaks has stated that it is impossible to tell, but that many millions read how the DNC acted unethically.— WikiLeaks Task Force (@WLTaskForce) January 8, 2017
Tanden then asked, “Why did you stop publishing on Election Day if affecting the election wasn’t your goal?”
@WLTaskForce why did you stop publishing on Election Day if affecting the election wasn't your goal?— Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) January 8, 2017
@WLTaskForce Podesta was hacked in March. Why wait to release until last month unless purpose was maximum impact on election?— Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) January 8, 2017
“Podesta was hacked in March. Why wait to release until last month unless purpose was maximum impact on election?” she tweeted again.
As others joined the Twitter conversation, some sided with Tanden, while others claimed the Democrats themselves had ruined their chances in the election and pointed to WikiLeaks’ long track record of accuracy.
@neeratanden@thinkprogress Wikileaks =100% accuracy for 15 yrs and running...— ManlyBeardedJesus (@2017_is_perking) January 8, 2017
@neeratanden@Rosie Wikileaks didn't help Trump. The truth did— Donnie Marris (@DarthDonnie) January 8, 2017
When a commenter tweeted that Hillary Clinton “should have been more careful about that server @BarackObama said he knew nothing about,” Tanden tweeted “Man, you’re a sucker for fake news.”
The user had been alluding to evidence revealed in the Podesta emails that President Obama knew about Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state, despite stating that he had found out through the media along with everyone else.
@neeratanden@JRubinBlogger@HillaryClinton should have been more careful about that server @BarackObama said he knew nothing about— Gina Nicholson (@grammajenny123) January 8, 2017
@grammajenny123@JRubinBlogger@HillaryClinton@BarackObama man, you're a sucker for fake news. H— Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) January 8, 2017
@grammajenny123@JRubinBlogger@HillaryClinton@BarackObama Hillary's server never hacked.— Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) January 8, 2017
To refute Tanden’s claims that “Hillary’s server [was] never hacked,” the commenter provided a link to a Politico article from October 2015 detailing how there had been a number of attempts made to hack Clinton’s server.
@neeratanden@JRubinBlogger@HillaryClinton@BarackObama You are joking right?https://t.co/hEOPiAhRpN— Gina Nicholson (@grammajenny123) January 8, 2017
Some tweeters called on Tanden to give up and accept the results of the election, to which Tanden responded that the election was “tainted.”
@neeratanden@thinkprogress # Neera it is over give it up— Vince Tahoe (@vincetahoe) January 8, 2017
@vincetahoe given Russia worked to elect him & he's working to quash investigation, I agree with Remnick that his election is tainted— Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) January 8, 2017
Another tweeter asked whether the Clinton campaign had ever referred to Trump’s leaked tax returns during the election, while yet another reminded Tanden of Clinton’s many mentions of Trump’s leaked Access Hollywood tape.
@neeratanden did your team ever refer to trump's illegally leaked tax returns?— Wits McGee (@wits_mcgee) January 8, 2017
@wits_mcgee how do you know they were illegally leaked? Maples was on them.— Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) January 8, 2017
@neeratanden@Rosie Hillary referenced the "leaked" Access Hollywood tape and his tax returns many times. All is fair in love and war.— Barry Smith (@plsspnkme) January 8, 2017
Tanden claimed that the “combo of WikiLeaks and fake news created insanity like pizzagate = more impact,” but was quickly called out for what was described as a “manipulative” statement.
@Swede1952@Steven_Strauss combo of Wikileaks and fake news created insanity like pizzagate = more impact.— Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) January 8, 2017
@neeratanden@Swede1952@Steven_Strauss Wikileaks did not create pizzagate. That was a manipulative statement. Podesta using the word "pizza" in odd and code-like ways created it.— Comrade Stefka (@DankDerpJr) January 8, 2017
Pizzagate refers to the conspiracy theory that the Podesta emails revealed a pedophile ring within the Democratic establishment.
READ MORE: Man with assault rifle opens fire in DC pizzeria to ‘investigate’ Hillary Clinton conspiracy
@neeratanden@Rosie@thinkprogress Sooooooooo! Thank G-d they exposed HRC 4 the bigot & criminal she is. Now we know exactly how she did it.— Renee Stern (@RENEESTERN) January 8, 2017
Some tweeters pointed to hypocrisy in Tanden’s claims, with one reminding the Clinton aide of Clinton’s own feelings about influencing elections.
@cosplayhassid@RoseTay87 Know what's not a lie? Hillary loves it when elections are rigged. pic.twitter.com/2Lem7FwhuG— James (@triceraranger) January 8, 2017
@thinkprogress@BBfromPApic.twitter.com/6o1yPH2l79— Dolores Peers (@dee4peace) January 8, 2017
Another pointed to the resignation of Democratic National Committee chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz after the DNC leaks in July revealed her bias towards Clinton over fellow Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
READ MORE:Debbie Wasserman Schultz accidentally boasts about how she worked to make Clinton nominee (VIDEO)
@neeratanden@JuddApatow@thinkprogress so you attack the messenger not the message. HRC and her minions tanked the election not WL— Cindy (@ceastwoo) January 8, 2017
READ MORE: Podesta files: Top 10 revelations from leaked Clinton campaign emails
@neeratanden@Rosie@thinkprogress of course it did. Wikileaks helped us all become aware of the Clinton corruption.— Aila Marie (@ailamarie83) January 8, 2017
Another person pointed to the ODNI report into Russia’s alleged influence in the election which confirmed the authenticity of the WikiLeaks disclosures.
@neeratanden— 4everconstant (@4everconstant) January 8, 2017
The truth hurts😂
BUT GOD said it will always prevail! AND IT DID! Proof of HRC & DNC lies, cheating, corruption & collusion! pic.twitter.com/Kl7pZNe5Tc
@neeratanden You are not a victim. You have been exposed. HRC never had a chance, and you knew it all along. #Wikileaks#PodestaEmails— Root (@ROOT19982016) January 8, 2017
Many users called Tanden out for the Democratic Party and Clinton’s role in losing the election, along with their subsequent inability to take responsibility for the loss.
@neeratanden@Rosie@thinkprogresspic.twitter.com/qKoQkoPc1h— Meatus Merkin (@Ilovetorrent00) January 8, 2017
@neeratanden Dems are losing on all levels and it isn't because of WikiLeaks. They will lose more seats if they don't reform their strategy.— Mister Mxyzptlk (@Mister_Mxy) January 8, 2017
@neeratanden@thinkprogress I can promise you Neera, my vote was decided when MSM called the nomination b4 I voted in CA primary. 1/— Amazing Mayzie (@amazing_mayzie) January 8, 2017
@neeratanden@totally_tod Well, Wikileaks reported what people like Hillary and Podesta did. They shouldn't have done those things.— Jerry C. Stanaway (@jerrycstanaway) January 8, 2017
Tanden wasn’t entirely alone in her viewpoint though, with some Twitter users in agreement, claiming Russia was behind the WikiLeaks information.
@neeratanden@Rosie@thinkprogress We Cannot Accept The Results Of #2016ELECTION Won By #tRump & An Act Of War By Putin. #IlIlegalElection— Thanks, Obama! (@Roxane_I_am) January 8, 2017
@neeratanden@gcommking Trump mentioned Wiki Leaks all the time, as they were backing him with Russian help. (& Fox News) 😂 pic.twitter.com/ATBGopZyqC— David Richardson (@david66073509) January 8, 2017
@neeratanden@thinkprogress the Russians couldn't have had a better vehicle with which to disseminate disinformation.— soupcity (@emmbee1002) January 8, 2017
Some social media users also posted embarrassing excerpts from the Podesta emails written by Tanden and others, which highlighted corruption and other reasons why Clinton may have lost the election. One refers to Qatar wishing to gift Bill Clinton $1 million for his birthday, and for “five minutes” of his time.
@KarenRylander@neeratanden@JRubinBlogger@thinkprogresshttps://t.co/je5Xo7FbHn As you wish pic.twitter.com/Z7hA30oYVN— Flava Riot (@FlavaRiot) January 8, 2017
@neeratanden@wikileaks had impact; exposed contempt DNC has for left. E.g. attacking @SenSanders on #Medicare4Allhttps://t.co/Z1rhjOaK4cpic.twitter.com/7y8Tbh8bRA— OurParty2018 (@OurParty2018) January 8, 2017
@neeratanden@thinkprogress WikiLeaks did the job you were suppose to do, so cry a river! Elections have consequence! Bah Hahaha Hahaha— Big Tree (@2eca38f4f3674cb) January 8, 2017
@neeratanden@PattiaGarderpic.twitter.com/k8qdjPbCdt— Anonylyzer (@Anonylyzer13) January 8, 2017
@neeratanden@thinkprogress but please cry more about how truth starved americans ignored MSM clinton fawning over actual news— ClownShoes (@CordenTeresa) January 8, 2017
Despite the many mocking tweets aimed at Tanden, she tweeted the Task Force again hours later to request a reply to her earlier tweet.
Hey radical transparency folks @WLTaskForce - can I get an answer to this? https://t.co/zTEzbk3E5Q— Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) January 8, 2017
@neeratanden@WLTaskForce— Vincent (@badly_drawn) January 8, 2017
Put it in an email Tanden, we'll read it and get back to you, after you get hacked - again.