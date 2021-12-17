 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘Storm of Omicron’ on the horizon, Wales govt warns

17 Dec, 2021 10:04
Get short URL
‘Storm of Omicron’ on the horizon, Wales govt warns
Fans get their coronavirus passes checked outside a stadium before a match. © Reuters / Peter Cziborra
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has warned that the nation is facing an oncoming “storm of Omicron,” as he unveils a string of Covid restrictions in a bid to combat rising case numbers.

From December 26, Wales will shut nightclubs and reintroduce social distancing in shops and workplaces. Unveiling the stricter measures, Drakeford did not rule out going further after Christmas, imposing restrictions on households and bringing back limits on the hospitality sector.

Speaking to the BBC’s ‘Today’ program on Friday, the nation’s first minister warned that “Wales is in the calm before the storm.”

We see the storm of Omicron coming our way and we need to prepare for it now.

Acknowledging that Christmas is a “special” time of year for people, Drakeford said his administration was seeking to act in a “proportionate and fair” manner, urging citizens to act sensibly during the festive period.

Read more
Wales makes Covid health pass compulsory for all over-18s attending large events or nightclubs Wales makes Covid health pass compulsory for all over-18s attending large events or nightclubs

While not seeking to limit social gatherings over Christmas, the Welsh First Minister did recommend people temporarily avoid meeting “wider circles of friends” and hold smaller festive gatherings than usual.

The announcement from the Welsh leader comes after the UK reported a record number of Covid infections for the second day in a row, with 88,376 cases confirmed on Thursday.

While Wales has lower Omicron figures than elsewhere in the UK, with only 95 confirmed infections of the new variant, the regional public health agency fears it could see a “rapid increase over the coming days and weeks.”

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies