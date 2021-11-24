 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Plastics factory fire causes hellish inferno in Yorkshire (VIDEOS)

24 Nov, 2021 19:23
An aerial view of a plastic factory fire in Hessle, UK, November 24, 2021 © Ruptly
A plastics factory has caught fire in the English town of Hessle in Yorkshire. Locals have been urged to shut their doors and windows to keep out the toxic smoke, and video footage shows flames and smoke towering over houses.

Humberside Fire and Rescue responded to the fire mid-afternoon on Wednesday, telling locals to close their windows and doors as crews got to work on the massive blaze. According to multiple news reports, the blaze broke out at a plastics plant that makes shower trays for caravans.

Clouds of dense black smoke soon towered over the town, which is located near the city of Hull in East Yorkshire.

As smoke blotted out the sky, the flaming factory turned Hessle a hellish shade of orange, with shoots of fire seen perilously close to nearby houses. Residents reported hearing explosions coming from the site of the blaze, and told local reporter James Hoggarth how after these blasts what appeared to be chunks of solid polystyrene fell from the sky.

Homes and offices near the flaming factory have reportedly been evaluated, and the blaze has caused power interruptions for some Hessle residents. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

