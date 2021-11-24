Plastics factory fire causes hellish inferno in Yorkshire (VIDEOS)

A plastics factory has caught fire in the English town of Hessle in Yorkshire. Locals have been urged to shut their doors and windows to keep out the toxic smoke, and video footage shows flames and smoke towering over houses.

Humberside Fire and Rescue responded to the fire mid-afternoon on Wednesday, telling locals to close their windows and doors as crews got to work on the massive blaze. According to multiple news reports, the blaze broke out at a plastics plant that makes shower trays for caravans.

Clouds of dense black smoke soon towered over the town, which is located near the city of Hull in East Yorkshire.

Drone photography of the fire in Hessle. @picexclusivepic.twitter.com/HgtsOm09DG — CL29 Photography (@CL29Photography) November 24, 2021

Looks like the smoke monster from lost has invaded Hessle #fire#Hesslepic.twitter.com/LRFBMJ3SG8 — Carly Woodward (@carly_woodward) November 24, 2021

As smoke blotted out the sky, the flaming factory turned Hessle a hellish shade of orange, with shoots of fire seen perilously close to nearby houses. Residents reported hearing explosions coming from the site of the blaze, and told local reporter James Hoggarth how after these blasts what appeared to be chunks of solid polystyrene fell from the sky.

God that’s intense. Many explosions been going off regularly. Hope no one is hurt. #hessle#firepic.twitter.com/jpaJlKod00 — Matt Scaum (@Scaumy) November 24, 2021

Stay safe everyone. Worrying this. This is taken from my parents house #hessle#firepic.twitter.com/spuk63xLnW — Matt Scaum (@Scaumy) November 24, 2021

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of a huge fire at a plastics factory on Priory Park in Hessle. Heard explosions in the last half an hour and there are huge clouds of black smoke billowing out @itvcalendarpic.twitter.com/ix7BZggyWr — Jonathan Brown (@JonnyBrownYorks) November 24, 2021

Homes and offices near the flaming factory have reportedly been evaluated, and the blaze has caused power interruptions for some Hessle residents. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

