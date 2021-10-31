 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Multiple people injured after two trains collide inside tunnel near Salisbury, UK

31 Oct, 2021 21:42
Multiple people injured after two trains collide inside tunnel near Salisbury, UK
Emergency services personnel respond on London Road in Salisbury, Wiltshire, to the scene of a crash involving two passenger trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury, October 31, 2021 ©  Andrew Matthews / PA via AP
Two trains have collided inside a tunnel in the southwestern English city of Salisbury, with multiple fire trucks and ambulances working at the scene of the crash

The incident reportedly happened after one train derailed and “knocked out all of the signaling in the area” after hitting an object on its approach to Salisbury station. Another train then collided with it.

Multiple photos circulated online purportedly showing the partially derailed train stuck inside the tunnel with another one, while first responders were working at the scene.

At least 12 people were injured in the incident, according to local media reports, “but thankfully no one has died,” British transport police said in a tweet. One of the train drivers was briefly trapped inside the cab of the train, but has since been rescued, according to local media reports.

