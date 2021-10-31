Multiple people injured after two trains collide inside tunnel near Salisbury, UK

Two trains have collided inside a tunnel in the southwestern English city of Salisbury, with multiple fire trucks and ambulances working at the scene of the crash

The incident reportedly happened after one train derailed and “knocked out all of the signaling in the area” after hitting an object on its approach to Salisbury station. Another train then collided with it.

British Transport Police: Officers are continuing to respond to the incident at Fisherton Tunnel. A number of people have been injured, but thankfully no one has died.#Salisburypic.twitter.com/t0ZNmBOh1d — News This Second (@NewsThisSecond) October 31, 2021

Multiple photos circulated online purportedly showing the partially derailed train stuck inside the tunnel with another one, while first responders were working at the scene.

I don’t have this verified but apparently this picture was taken from the Hamilton Road side of the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/Kd2uk4sZ3d — Ben Paessler (@benpaessler) October 31, 2021

At least 12 people were injured in the incident, according to local media reports, “but thankfully no one has died,” British transport police said in a tweet. One of the train drivers was briefly trapped inside the cab of the train, but has since been rescued, according to local media reports.

Two trains have crashed between Salisbury and Andover. Our thoughts are with those affected. Currently near the scene with emergency services: pic.twitter.com/ZswrIxpIf9 — Gemma Gibson (@journal_gem) October 31, 2021

