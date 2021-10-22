UK politicians offered ‘security operative’ to protect constituency meetings after MP David Amess was murdered

The UK Home Secretary and the Speaker of the House of Commons have offered each MP a “trained and accredited security operative” during constituency surgeries to protect them in the wake of the murder of Sir David Amess.

The offer was outlined in a letter sent to MPs, recognising that they are “rightly concerned about their own safety and security and that of their staff” following Sir David’s stabbing, the second MP to be murdered in five years.

Having launched a review into how to ensure the safety of MPs, Home Secretary Priti Patel informed them they can have a “trained and accredited security operative” present when hosting constituency surgeries, urging politicians to “take up this service.”

Constituency surgeries are weekly meetings that MPs often hold in public buildings, giving the people they represent the opportunity to meet with them to raise any concerns they have or seek advice.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, Patel told the House of Commons that the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) has changed the risk level for MPs from ‘moderate’ to ‘substantial,’ the third out of five threat levels.

“While we do not see any information or intelligence which points to any credible, specific or imminent threat, I must update the House that the threat level facing members of this House is now deemed to be substantial,” Patel stated. ‘Substantial’ is the current national threat level facing the UK as a whole.

On Thursday, 25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court charged with murder and the preparation of terrorist acts over the killing of Sir David Amess, who had served in parliament since 1983. Addressing the stabbing, the prosecutor, James Cable, claimed that Ali had “considered himself affiliated to Islamic State” and spent years plotting to kill a politician.

