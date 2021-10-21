Man charged with MP Amess’ murder plotted for years to kill a lawmaker, considered himself affiliated to Islamic State, court told

Ali Harbi Ali, who has been charged with murder and the preparation of terrorist acts over the killing of MP Sir David Amess, “considered himself affiliated to Islamic State,” Westminster Magistrates Court heard on Thursday.

Ali, a 25-year-old British Somali man, was detained last Friday by police responding to the stabbing of the Conservative MP at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

Speaking during a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court, prosecutor James Cable stated that Ali had “considered himself affiliated to Islamic State” and had been plotting to kill a lawmaker for a number of years.

The remarks were made during Ali’s first appearance since he was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). Earlier on Thursday, Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, stated that officials have “authorised charges against Ali Harbi Ali for the murder of MP Sir David Amess on Friday 15 October 2021.”

As well as the charge of murder, Ali is facing a second charge of “preparation of terrorist acts” following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police force.

Sir David, who had served in parliament since 1983, died at the scene after suffering from multiple stab wounds, with the UK’s Counter Terrorism Command leading the investigation.

No one else has been arrested over the incident and police are not currently looking for further suspects.

Ahead of the trial, Assistant Commissioner for the Met Police Matt Jukes offered his “deepest condolences” to the family, friends and colleagues of the late MP, stating he was dedicated to making a “positive impact” on the lives of his constituents.

