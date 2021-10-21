 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Sputnik Light is universal booster shot for Covid-19 vaccines, developer says following FDA’s approval of mix & match approach

21 Oct, 2021 11:41
Get short URL
Sputnik Light is universal booster shot for Covid-19 vaccines, developer says following FDA’s approval of mix & match approach
© Alexey Sukhorukov / RIA Novosti
Russia’s one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine has been announced as safe to combine with the world’s anti-coronavirus jabs, including mRNA-method shots. It is promised to offer higher efficacy against the Delta variant in particular.

The so-called ‘vaccine cocktail’ approach is “one of the best solutions against the pandemic,” the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is behind the world’s first registered Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, has said. The RDIF is Russia’s sovereign wealth fund. It says the mix-and-match method not only strengthens immune response, but also increases vaccine efficacy against new mutations. 

Russia’s sovereign fund was the first to strike a partnership to conduct mix-and-match studies. In December 2020, just such a deal was agreed with AstraZeneca.

Recent research conducted in Moscow has proven that the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine, when combined with other jabs, can boost protection against the more contagious Delta variant up to more than 83%, and help avoid hospitalization in over 94% of the cases. 

Initial results of a special study in Argentina have proved Sputnik Light to be an effective universal booster for vaccines like AstraZeneca, Sinopharm or Moderna. Combining various shots in one recipient will also expedite worldwide vaccination efforts, providing more flexibility to the process, the RDIF has pointed out.

Also on rt.com FDA approves ‘mix & match’ vaccine booster shot regimen for ALL US-authorized jabs

The fund’s statement comes after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized combinations of different Covid-19 doses, allowing people to receive booster shots that are different from their initial Covid jabs. In addition to Pfizer vaccines, those developed by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson may now also be used for booster doses, the top US regulator announced on Wednesday.

A study previously published by the Lancet showed the Pfizer vaccine's effectiveness drops over time by up to 47% six months after the second dose. Its effectiveness against hospitalization and death remains at 90%.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies